WKRG
More downpours Thursday, Less rain for the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather continues this week with elevated rain chances. Scattered clouds will remain with some clearing late into the evening. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Another round of morning rain appears possible Thursday morning.
WKRG
Wet Wednesday ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Once again, this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely at around a 60% chance. A few strong storms and some possible flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s thanks to the higher rain chance. Storms will fade this evening as low drop back into the 70’s.
WKRG
Scattered storms continue, Looking a touch drier next weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms have been prevalent today with deep tropical moisture. Unsettled weather looks to continue through the rest of the week. Scattered clouds will remain as shower slowly come to an end this evening. Some clearing is expected through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s tonight. A few showers and storms look to form Wednesday morning along the coast.
WKRG
Another unsettled afternoon
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Once again, we are starting off calm this morning with most staying dry. Temps are in the 70’s with very muggy conditions. This afternoon, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around a 60% chance. One or two strong...
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Both eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge over the Pascagoula River are moving slowly as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. An 18-wheeler spilled a load of metal, including screws and bolts, that cause accidents with numerous vehicles involved, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
utv44.com
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car. The crash happened Aug. 8, after a car crashed into an oncoming pickup truck trying to make a left turn onto St. Stephens Road. Police were called […]
University of South Alabama police chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
Wow! This Bayou St. John Alabama Estate Home Provides Mesmerizing Views
There are so many mesmerizing views that this estate home on the Bayou St John in Orange Beach, Alabama. It’s massive with over 8K in square feet that provides 7 bedrooms and 8 ½ baths. You won’t believe the super exclusive vibes that this home gives you, your...
Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile
Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
WALA-TV FOX10
Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
