ATV Accident Claims 13-Year-Old Boy’s Life in Wayne County
A 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon. State Police were called to a home on Brick Schoolhouse Road in Huron during the noon hour for a serious ATV injury. Troopers took over life saving techniques from the caller after arriving on scene. The teen was airlifted to Strong and passed away a short time later.
Penn Yan Man Airlifted After Car Vs. Motorcycle Accident
A Penn Yan man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Wednesday after being involved in a car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Jerusalem. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Tracey Irwin, of Potter, was traveling on State Route 54A near Central Avenue when she attempted to turn left into a driveway. Investigators say 61-year-old Douglas Field, who was traveling in the same direction as Irwin, attempted to pass her and subsequently struck her car on the driver’s side door.
Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
Rochester Man Faces Trespassing Charges in Wayne County
A Rochester man faces charges in Wayne County following an investigation into a family trouble complaint by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Kenneth Franklin, Junior, is accused of being at a family member’s house in Palmyra and refusing to leave when demanded by family members on multiple occasions to do so. Franklin was eventually removed from the residence by police and became violent and started fighting with deputies.
Arcadia Man Arrested Following Physical Altercation
The investigation into an incident that took place on July 27th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Arcadia man. Alexander Farnsworth was arrested after an investigation determined he had a physical altercation and made threats to an individual. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
Rochester Man Picked Up on Wayne County Warrant
A Rochester man has been arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Wayne County Court. 40-year-old Gamel Lutteroot was picked up in the city of Rochester on a warrant charging him with failing to answer a traffic summons of unlicensed operation, failure to surrender suspended license, and no/inadequate muffler from 2021. State Police picked up Lutteroot in a traffic stop in Monroe County and turned him over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Clyde Woman Accused of Damaging 58″ Television
A Wayne County woman was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into a domestic incident. 33-year-old Krystal Modungo, of Clyde, was charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration for an incident that happened in the village of Clyde. Modungo is accused of damaging a 58-inch television worth $270.00 As deputies attempted to arrest her, Modungo pulled away and disregarded their commands.
Phelps Man Accused of Striking Young Child
Canandaigua Police arrested a 35-year-old Phelps man on endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment charges following the report of a disturbance at a Bristol Street address on July 29th. The investigation determined that Robert Taylor the Third had struck a young child at the location and then...
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further.
Canandaigua Man Accused of Entering Home Unlawfully
A 44-year-old Canandaigua man has been arrested on aggravated family offense, aggravated harassment, and criminal trespass following the report of a disturbance at a Perry Place address on July 29th. Russell Carlson is accused of entering another person’s home without their consent and then refusing to leave. He is also...
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
Family speaks after alleged drunk driver crashes through Scottsville home
Rochester, N.Y. — "It's kind of sad," remarked 14-year-old Ellie as she and her mom, Stephanie Zajac looked at their Scottsville home. Early Monday morning they were woken up to a thunderous noise when police say a drunk driver plowed through their home on Rochester St. The family of...
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
Lyons Man Accused of Stealing an Electric Grill
A Lyons man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a larceny complaint. 36-year-old Audi Arliss is accused of taking an electric grill that did not belong to him and taking it apart, damaging it. Arliss was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons...
