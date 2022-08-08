Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Related
Looting During Civil Unrest Leads to Prison Sentence
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Steven Pennycooke, 36, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by United States District Court Judge John M. Gallagher for being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm in connection with looting during a period of civil unrest and mandatory curfew in the City of Philadelphia in Spring 2020.
‘We’re triaging’: police officers combat violent crime as ranks dwindle
From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, killings and gun violence are rising at the same time officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over the calls to divest from policing are quitting or retiring faster than they can be replaced. Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him...
phl17.com
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
Gun violence surges in Philadelphia despite recent efforts to tame it
The city’s murder rate appears to be on pace to match or exceed last year’s totals, recent data show. The post Gun violence surges in Philadelphia despite recent efforts to tame it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on Millions
Two Philadelphia men have been charged with paying over $400,000 in bribes and evading taxes on over $3 million of income. The Department of Justice shared details provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania:
RELATED PEOPLE
fox29.com
Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
Man, 23, shot multiple times at Philadelphia playground
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.
Krasner won't appeal high court ruling in favor of former Philly cop charged in 2017 killing
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says they are not appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court after Pennsylvania’s high court ruled against them in the case against former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall.
wabcradio.com
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
2 women found stabbed in Olney section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed Sunday night.
fox29.com
Social media post may have triggered shooting of 3 women in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of a shooting that left three women hospitalized this weekend. The victims were struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old woman suffered three shots to the back, three...
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Philadelphia outpacing 2021 grim record of homicides in the city, Kenyatta Johnson talks preventing gun violence
Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.
billypenn.com
Citing ‘criminal activity,’ police are nixing more block parties in West and North Philly
When North Philly resident Joan Amos submitted her permit application for a block party on Labor Day weekend, she thought it was just a formality. Her family has been holding the annual bash going on 50 years, and permits have never been an issue. Last week, about a month before...
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1