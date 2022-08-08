The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

