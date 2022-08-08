Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harlan County
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place in the Ages Community of Harlan County on Tuesday evening. A man who was said to be driving a black pickup truck on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The river, 74-year-old David Smith, was partially ejected when the truck turned over.
wymt.com
KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide in Harlan County. KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call Tuesday night about two people being shot on Jonathan Drive. Troopers responded to the call and began an investigation. A release from KSP states...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Missing Woman
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 71-year-old Elaine Amburgey, of Flat Lick, also known as “Fro”, was last seen on August 5th at approximately 5:30 PM in a red Hyundai Elantra. She is described a...
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
WECT
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
wtloam.com
Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands
The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
wvlt.tv
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were...
k105.com
Somerset man jailed after threatening to ‘execute a shooting’ at the University of the Cumberlands
A Somerset man has been jailed after allegedly making threats toward the University of the Cumberlands. Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin C. Burchett and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening after he was accused of calling the university and threatened to “execute a shooting on the campus,” according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Plead Guilty to 2020 Laurel County Murder
Three individuals have recently pleaded guilty in connection to a murder out of Laurel County from 2020. On December 20th of 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off of Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators say that Caldwell was shot to death inside of his vehicle. The suspects fled from the scene, but were later arrested.
wymt.com
WATCH: Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigating two robberies
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two robberies at separate locations early Friday morning. Officials said the suspects used a dark-colored van to rip the doors off of Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart. The van is believed to...
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
Woman sentenced to 50 years for connection in murder case of Claiborne County man
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the three suspects charged with killing a Claiborne County man will spend 50 years in prison. District Attorney Jared Effler confirmed to 10News that Courtney Gilpin pleaded guilty in Claiborne County Criminal Court on Aug. 5 for her role in the murder of Aaron Massengill.
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
q95fm.net
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Man To Hospital For Mental Health Emergency
A woman who was said to be transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest this past Friday. 54-year-old Angela Worley, of Jacksboro, is said to have received a call from 40-year-old Cameron Jones, of LaFollette, asking her for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis. Worley made her way to Jones, whom she found walking on the side of the road. She stopped to give him a ride.
