Knox County, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harlan County

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place in the Ages Community of Harlan County on Tuesday evening. A man who was said to be driving a black pickup truck on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The river, 74-year-old David Smith, was partially ejected when the truck turned over.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Knox County, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Knox County, KY
Flat Lick, KY
Flat Lick, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide in Harlan County. KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call Tuesday night about two people being shot on Jonathan Drive. Troopers responded to the call and began an investigation. A release from KSP states...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Missing Woman

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 71-year-old Elaine Amburgey, of Flat Lick, also known as “Fro”, was last seen on August 5th at approximately 5:30 PM in a red Hyundai Elantra. She is described a...
FLAT LICK, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WECT

Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wtloam.com

Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands

The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
SOMERSET, KY
k105.com

Somerset man jailed after threatening to ‘execute a shooting’ at the University of the Cumberlands

A Somerset man has been jailed after allegedly making threats toward the University of the Cumberlands. Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin C. Burchett and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening after he was accused of calling the university and threatened to “execute a shooting on the campus,” according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Three Individuals Plead Guilty to 2020 Laurel County Murder

Three individuals have recently pleaded guilty in connection to a murder out of Laurel County from 2020. On December 20th of 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off of Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators say that Caldwell was shot to death inside of his vehicle. The suspects fled from the scene, but were later arrested.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
KENTUCKY STATE
WYSH AM 1380

2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident

Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Man To Hospital For Mental Health Emergency

A woman who was said to be transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest this past Friday. 54-year-old Angela Worley, of Jacksboro, is said to have received a call from 40-year-old Cameron Jones, of LaFollette, asking her for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis. Worley made her way to Jones, whom she found walking on the side of the road. She stopped to give him a ride.
JACKSBORO, TN

