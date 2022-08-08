ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HEAT ALERT: Hot temps and humid start to workweek; strong storms possible for NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcthI_0h8si7EV00

NEW: Isolated chance for thunderstorms through 8 p.m. Lows tonight near 80.

NEXT: Partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday with chances for strong evening storms. Highs near 95 with high levels of humidity.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCBUE_0h8si7EV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXFyD_0h8si7EV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5z8e_0h8si7EV00

Overnight: A few clouds, very warm and muggy. Humid. Lows near 79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTQUM_0h8si7EV00

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine, dangerously hot and steamy. Chance of afternoon scattered storms. Highs near 94. Lows near 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NK7s_0h8si7EV00

Wednesday: Still very warm and muggy. Chance of storms. Highs near 85. Lows near 72.

Thursday: Showers ending early, feeling more bearable with lower humidity. Highs near 84. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs near 81. Lows near 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skz42_0h8si7EV00

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and fantastic. Highs near 85. Lows near 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Steamy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PIX11

What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spotted lanternflies may seem harmless, but they pose a grave threat to trees and crops. Dr. Kelli Hoover, entomologist and expert from Penn State, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to inform New Yorkers on how to deal with spotted lanternflies. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Power companies deal with rising temps in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As sweltering weather continued Monday, power crews worked to prevent black outs. Con Edison recused the voltage by 8 percent for 100 thousand customers in Brooklyn. “A lot of times people won’t notice it,” a Con Ed spokesperson said. “Sometimes their elevator won’t be working or they may see a flicker […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy