HEAT ALERT: Hot temps and humid start to workweek; strong storms possible for NYC

NEW: Isolated chance for thunderstorms through 8 p.m. Lows tonight near 80.

NEXT: Partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday with chances for strong evening storms. Highs near 95 with high levels of humidity.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.

Overnight: A few clouds, very warm and muggy. Humid. Lows near 79.

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine, dangerously hot and steamy. Chance of afternoon scattered storms. Highs near 94. Lows near 75.

Wednesday: Still very warm and muggy. Chance of storms. Highs near 85. Lows near 72.

Thursday: Showers ending early, feeling more bearable with lower humidity. Highs near 84. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs near 81. Lows near 67.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and fantastic. Highs near 85. Lows near 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 87. Lows near 73.