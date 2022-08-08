ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Myanmar's ambassador to China dies

Myanmar's ambassador to China has died, the Chinese government said Monday.

“I can confirm what you mentioned,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question about the reported death of Ambassador Myo Thant Pe.

He did not say when the diplomat had died or what the cause of death was.

Myo Thant Pe had been ambassador to China since 2019, Wang said.

“He dedicated himself to the development of China-Myanmar relations,” he said. “We express our deep condolences and regret over his sudden passing and our sincere sympathies to his family.”

China is one of Myanmar's closest allies and has expressed unequivocal support for the country's ruling military that seized power last year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

