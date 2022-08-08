ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

1 Minor Dead, 1 Adult Critically Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In White Settlement (White Settlement, TX)

 2 days ago

A report from the White Settlement Police state that a 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. The fatal incident took place at the 9300 block of Jason Court. 

First responders found the victim beneath the vehicle [..]

