Read full article on original website
Related
These Were Crowned The Most Family Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Let's say you're hangry. You don’t want to cook. You have offspring. Now what? Not all restaurants cater to the family unit but these just ranked number one for being family-friendly. See if you agree with these pics in New York, PA, and New Jersey for being the most family-friendly restaurants.
Spotted Lanternflies Are Taking Over New Jersey! Here’s Video To Prove It
We've spoken about spotted lanternflies before but this has me ready to hibernate for the rest of Summer. It is about to be peak season for these creepy crawlers which means what I am about to show you may not even be the worst of it. I've encountered them while...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
Study Surprisingly Says New Jersey Is Not Among Best States To Have A Baby
New Jersey is such a great place to raise a family. Yes, there are some financial challenges, but so much of the New Jersey experience makes up for it, especially for our kids. We have all chosen the Garden State to raise our families for our own specific reasons, and...
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/10
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery
There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State. Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.
Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank
How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
NJ weather: Ferocious heat is done, still sticky with some storms
Thank goodness for air conditioning. Tuesday will probably go down as the worst day of the summer, with air temperatures as high as 101 degrees and the heat index over 110 at times. I'm happy to say that the truly dangerous heat and humidity are behind us now. The first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeowner equity up in 49 states in 2nd quarter — all except NJ
A new analysis from ATTOM Data Solutions shows that from the first quarter of 2022 to the second, the percentage of mortgaged residential properties considered "equity-rich," meaning their estimated loan balances were no more than 50% of their market value, increased in 49 U.S. states. The only state to see...
Hey New Jersey, Keep An Eye Out For This Possible New Scam Going Around
I like to think I'm pretty quick to identify a scam when I see one. If I get a text from a random number with a link, pass. If I get an email saying there's a small fortune waiting me in exchange for my banks routing number to send the money to, pass.
NJ Housewife Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Was Saturday, But Her Own Family Didn’t Go
It looks like the on-again-off-again Giudice/Gorga family feud is back on. This past Saturday was the wedding reality tv fans have been looking forward to for ages. New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot after over two years of dating. The wedding was huge (and so...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0