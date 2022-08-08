ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
92.7 WOBM

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
92.7 WOBM

Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank

How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
92.7 WOBM

Homeowner equity up in 49 states in 2nd quarter — all except NJ

A new analysis from ATTOM Data Solutions shows that from the first quarter of 2022 to the second, the percentage of mortgaged residential properties considered "equity-rich," meaning their estimated loan balances were no more than 50% of their market value, increased in 49 U.S. states. The only state to see...
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

