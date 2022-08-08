ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Okoboji Council Discusses Current Projects and Issues

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — What might have been the big news from a typical Okoboji city council meeting received scant attention Tuesday night. The ordinance to amend the zoning code to require approval to establish RV campgrounds passed on all three readings without discussion. A larger story came as...
Storm Lake Unveils Possible Downtown Projects

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake has reached the next step in a possible downtown master plan. Spokesman Dana Larson tells KICD News their consultant has identified some potential projects. Larson says input from public meetings indicates the desire for versatile, open, pedestrian space along Lake...
Four Iowa Lakes Students Honored as Outstanding Servants

Emmetsburg, IA (KICd) — Four students were presented the Jack Kibbie Outstanding Service Award at the recent summer graduation ceremony at Iowa Lakes community College in Emmetsburg. Eliya Johnson of Coon Rapids, Minnesota was a first team academic all-American, Presidential Scholar, College Ambassador, and student tutor. Mackenna Otte of...
EMMETSBURG, IA
Options For Younger Spencer Students

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Registration is underway for the new schoolyear in Spencer. Johnson Elementary Principal Melissa Mcguire says there are options for young learners. Mcguire tells KICD News an intake conference is available for every student. 100 percent of this year’s registration is online, but parents should feel...
SPENCER, IA
Muniz Named ILCC Women’s Wrestling Coach

Estherville, IA (KICD)–The Iowa Lakes Community College Athletics Department has added a women’s wrestling program. Now the program has it’s first head coach. Pending Board approval, Corey Muniz will lead the new program as the search begins for qualified female wrestlers. Muniz is looking forward to working...
ESTHERVILLE, IA

