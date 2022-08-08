Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94
A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Jane Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after fatal crash involving semi-trailers Belvidere Road
A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
qrockonline.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
‘Looking back at ya’: As storm was bearing in, Waukegan officials save woman’s life
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police and fire crews teamed up to make a remarkable water rescue last week. They saved a women’s life who had been missing for more than 24 hours. On Aug. 3, crews patrolling near the pier in the Waukegan Harbor were already in recovery mode. Earlier, the family of a missing […]
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front passed through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
Chicago Radar: Track Rain, Storms as They Develop in Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest two men following crash, foot chase at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night | Accident-and-incident
Kenosha police arrested two men following a vehicle pursuit that started out as a traffic stop and ended in a crash involving a police squad car and at least one other vehicle at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night. According to Capt. Patrick Patton, the incident...
Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
WSPY NEWS
One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego
The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
qrockonline.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
wlip.com
Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble
(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
