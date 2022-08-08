ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Good Time Oldies 107.5

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 10, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Baldwin,Camonica K-Lynn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. McIntire,LaDonna Lynne – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; FAIL TO IDENTIFY Refused. Neeley,Tomarra Keller – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ LOUD MUSIC; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jury Selection Underway For Woman Charged With Capital Murder

Jury selection is underway in Bowie County in the Capital Murder and Kidnapping trial of Taylor Parker, who is now 29. She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock of New Boston who was eight months pregnant and cutting the unborn infant from Hancock’s body. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Coin Machine Thefts

Twenty-six-year-old Hector Hernandez of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three counts of burglary coin operated machines. NO bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail. He has a history of burglaries of coin operated machines, dating back to 2019.
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Aug. 8, 2022

From Friday, August 5, 2022, through Sunday, August 7, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Friday, August 5, 2022, at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
PARIS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison

26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.08.22

Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
PARIS, TX
txktoday.com

Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
HOOKS, TX
KLTV

Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

School Begins … In Hopkins County, Yantis

As has been the case in the past couple of years, school start dats for students in Hopkins County and Yantis will resume for the 2022-2023 school year is staggered over the next two weeks. In fact, Sulphur Bluff ISD is just completing their second day of classes Tuesday. After...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County Health District Has Vaxes, Testing Available

There’s a current uptick in coronavirus throughout the area, and the Paris Lamar County Health District still has vaccines and testing available. People can still visit the Health District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Covid-19 vaccinations or testing. No appointment is necessary to test, but visitors are asked to call the number posted outside and stay in the car until someone comes out to test them.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

