Read full article on original website
Related
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 10, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Baldwin,Camonica K-Lynn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. McIntire,LaDonna Lynne – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; FAIL TO IDENTIFY Refused. Neeley,Tomarra Keller – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ LOUD MUSIC; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non...
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
easttexasradio.com
Jury Selection Underway For Woman Charged With Capital Murder
Jury selection is underway in Bowie County in the Capital Murder and Kidnapping trial of Taylor Parker, who is now 29. She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock of New Boston who was eight months pregnant and cutting the unborn infant from Hancock’s body. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Coin Machine Thefts
Twenty-six-year-old Hector Hernandez of Mt Pleasant was arrested on three counts of burglary coin operated machines. NO bond amount was set and he remains in the Titus County jail. He has a history of burglaries of coin operated machines, dating back to 2019.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 8, 2022
From Friday, August 5, 2022, through Sunday, August 7, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Friday, August 5, 2022, at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
ktoy1047.com
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoy1047.com
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.08.22
Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
KSLA
Sheriff: Wounded deputy will lose sight in one eye; doctors positive about his recovery
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot once in his face with a .45-caliber handgun will lose sight in his left eye, the sheriff said. But Lt. Scott Lillis sustained no brain injuries, Sheriff Jeff Neal added during an emotional news...
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
‘You really just did that’: Tyler stabbing suspect recalled victim’s last words to him
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Alba man was charged with murder after police said that he stabbed a man in the chest who then died from his injuries. Police responded to a stabbing call in the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue in Tyler on Sunday around 5:16 a.m. Officials said that during the 911 […]
School Begins … In Hopkins County, Yantis
As has been the case in the past couple of years, school start dats for students in Hopkins County and Yantis will resume for the 2022-2023 school year is staggered over the next two weeks. In fact, Sulphur Bluff ISD is just completing their second day of classes Tuesday. After...
Mount Pleasant 17-year-old arrested for pounds of marijuana, ‘altered’ guns
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant teen was arrested for being in possession of over five pounds of marijuana, an illegal controlled substance and guns after receiving a tip. Officials with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office said after looking into the information, deputies determined there was probable cause to seek a search warrant. […]
easttexasradio.com
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County Health District Has Vaxes, Testing Available
There’s a current uptick in coronavirus throughout the area, and the Paris Lamar County Health District still has vaccines and testing available. People can still visit the Health District from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for Covid-19 vaccinations or testing. No appointment is necessary to test, but visitors are asked to call the number posted outside and stay in the car until someone comes out to test them.
Comments / 0