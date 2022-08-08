ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested

Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Teen dies following Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KLTV

Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
KLTV

Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool. Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.

