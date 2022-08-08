ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana Unified School District welcomes students, prioritizes safety

By Jonathan Marrero
 3 days ago
More alarm clocks are going off as Marana Unified School District begins the school year Monday with some updated security procedures.

The district says it decided to take action over the summer and make sure to have new plans in place before August 8th's first bell.

So working with local law enforcement we conducted school security assessments at all of our schools and we are also going to be welcoming a safety and security coordinator who is a former police officer. We are really excited to have that addition as well.
Alli Benjamin, Director of Public Relations & Community Engagement

The district says while it is ready to start a new school year, there are still some job openings that need to be filled both in and outside the classroom.

Marana Unified says it is also working to let families know about a measure set to be on the ballot in November.

Prop 491 which looks to add a new K-8 school and improve security and transportation for students.

TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.
