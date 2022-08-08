FDA Approves Myovant Sciences/Pfizer's Treatment For Endometriosis-Associated Pain
- The FDA has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV and Pfizer Inc's PFE once-a-daily Myfembree for moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.
- The approval is supported by one-year efficacy and safety data, including 24-week data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 trials and the first 28 weeks of an open-label extension study.
- Overall, these studies showed that Myfembree reduced menstrual pain and non-menstrual pelvic pain with a loss of mean bone mineral density of less than 1% from baseline through one year of treatment.
- Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is also approved for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
- Myovant and Pfizer will continue commercializing Myfembree in the U.S., and the product is available immediately.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.37% at $49.09 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. MYOV shares closed at $15.12 on Friday.
