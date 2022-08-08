ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Kansas agencies partner to promote safety for kids heading back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol have partnered to promote safety tips for kids going back to school. "There are 17 pedestrian deaths every week in the United States, and thousands more are injured," the two agencies said in their press release. "It’s just as important to talk to your teenagers about pedestrian safety as it is your younger children."
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Back to School: Saving on supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year just days away, many parents have been busy with back to school shopping. Or maybe you’ve been waiting to the last minute. We’ve been sharing tips on how you can save money as you shop, especially as prices go up.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man behind MTWichita out for health reasons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wayne Bryan, known to most local musical theater fans, will have to sit out the season finale of Music Theatre Wichita due to medical reasons. Bryan is considered the heart of MTWichita. It is his voice that you hear on MTWichita advertisements. He is also the one who greets the audience […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Health
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

‘Much more death now than there was’: How fentanyl changed opioid addiction treatment in Wichita

Fentanyl has changed the landscape of addiction treatment in Wichita, increasing demand for services and creating weekslong wait periods that sometimes prove fatal. Addiction specialists in Wichita say this is because fentanyl, a highly potent and addictive opioid, has pushed addiction treatment centers to their limits. Demand can result in weekslong gaps between when a person first seeks treatment and when they’re able to receive it. During these gaps, the risk of overdose is high, experts say.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Mental Health
KSN News

Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
BUHLER, KS
Salina Post

CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Are employees at risk in potential recession?

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - Economists have been warning Americans about the potential impact of recession, but experts do not believe a recession would have much of an impact on Kansas employees. Mary Mann, Employer Partnership Manager for the Workforce Alliance of South-Central Kansas says employees are actually in much better...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
KAKE TV

Students return to Prairie Creek Elementary School for first day

Students at Prairie Creek Elementary School are returning to their building that was heavily damaged by a tornado that ripped through Andover back in April. Some in the district are calling it a miracle they can return to the school after parts of the building's roof were torn off. The cafeteria also suffered extensive damage and glass was shattered throughout the building. Students were temporarily relocated to five other schools in the district.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy