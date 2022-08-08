Read full article on original website
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Watch: Scary Hit-By-Pitch During Little League World Series
An Oklahoma little leaguer got hit in the helmet by a pitch during the Southwest Regional Championship on Tuesday. The Texas East pitcher accidentally threw a wild pitch and he's lucky that it didn't hit the batter directly in the face. The batter was able to jog to first base...
Little League Baseball Player Gets Fastball to the Head in Viral Video
A scary situation happened during a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday as a baseball player was hit in the head with a fastball. It happened during a game between Texas East vs. Oklahoma, and Texas East player Kaiden Shelton was pitching against Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis. A fastball got away from Shelton, leading to the ball hitting Jarvis on the side of his forehead.
