WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade; roadway reopens
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Officer involved crash causes shutdowns on the Turnpike
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade County officer resulted in shutdowns on the Turnpike. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks were seen treating the officer, Wednesday. Two big rigs were also involved in the crash. The officer suffered a head injury and lost consciousness. Northbound...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to home in Hollywood for wellness check, find 1 deceased
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery has been made in Hollywood after authorities were called for a wellness check up. Officers responded to the call on Wednesday, at a home on Cleveland Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body inside. This case is currently being investigated...
WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
WSVN-TV
Vehicle collides with a freight train in Dania Beach; child transported to hospital
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A six-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a freight train in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Griffin road just west of Interstate 95 Monday morning. Please check back on...
WSVN-TV
Sheridan Street bridge over Turnpike in Hollywood to undergo repairs
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Broward County are ready to repair a bridge in Hollywood following a 7 Investigates report. Officials with Broward County Public Works on Wednesday said they will fix the Sheridan Street bridge over the Florida Turnpike. Video from a 7 Investigates story that aired Aug....
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
Click10.com
Man who suffers from memory loss reported missing from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach. According to authorities, Joseph A. Buonopane suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Buonopane was last seen around noon...
WSVN-TV
Beautification project restores Northwest Miami-Dade park
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park has now been repaired and restored. Miami-Dade Police Officers painted and planted gardens at Rocky Creek Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday. It’s all part of a beautification project that was organized alongside county officials to bring the park back to life...
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Man fatally stabbed at a home in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FL– Broward County police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Landings Way just before 3:50 p.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a person who was stabbed near a home. While first...
WSVN-TV
North Miami home up in flames
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are zeroing in on what caused a fire that ripped through a North Miami home. It happened Monday, along 126th Street and North Miami Avenue. The family said it started in the garage and quickly spread. Everyone managed to get out. One person was...
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after shooting in Princeton; police asking for public’s help to stop gunmen in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community of Southwest Miami-Dade faced another shooting one day after leaders and locals gathered to stop gun violence. In the latest shooting, a 30-year-old man lost his life near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Place in Princeton, just before 9:15 p.m., Tuesday. Police cleared...
WSVN-TV
Subject in custody after multiple-hour standoff with barricaded man in Palmetto Bay
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has a man in custody after he barricaded himself, armed with a shotgun and allegedly made threats. Police were engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning. The subject, a 77-year-old...
