Hallandale Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Hallandale Beach, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Officer involved crash causes shutdowns on the Turnpike

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade County officer resulted in shutdowns on the Turnpike. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks were seen treating the officer, Wednesday. Two big rigs were also involved in the crash. The officer suffered a head injury and lost consciousness. Northbound...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to home in Hollywood for wellness check, find 1 deceased

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery has been made in Hollywood after authorities were called for a wellness check up. Officers responded to the call on Wednesday, at a home on Cleveland Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body inside. This case is currently being investigated...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
#The Red Cross#Accident#Southwest Ninth#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Sheridan Street bridge over Turnpike in Hollywood to undergo repairs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Broward County are ready to repair a bridge in Hollywood following a 7 Investigates report. Officials with Broward County Public Works on Wednesday said they will fix the Sheridan Street bridge over the Florida Turnpike. Video from a 7 Investigates story that aired Aug....
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man who suffers from memory loss reported missing from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach. According to authorities, Joseph A. Buonopane suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Buonopane was last seen around noon...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Beautification project restores Northwest Miami-Dade park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park has now been repaired and restored. Miami-Dade Police Officers painted and planted gardens at Rocky Creek Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday. It’s all part of a beautification project that was organized alongside county officials to bring the park back to life...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County

Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Man fatally stabbed at a home in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FL– Broward County police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Landings Way just before 3:50 p.m. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a person who was stabbed near a home. While first...
WSVN-TV

North Miami home up in flames

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are zeroing in on what caused a fire that ripped through a North Miami home. It happened Monday, along 126th Street and North Miami Avenue. The family said it started in the garage and quickly spread. Everyone managed to get out. One person was...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

