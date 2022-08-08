Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
National Black Business Month on New 12 spotlights 'Nicky's Organic Hair Grow'
Marie Pierre, owner of Poughkeepsie-based "Nicky's Organic Hair Grow" joins News 12 to discuss how her hair grow products have become a best seller!
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
yonkerstimes.com
DiFiore Pal Galgano Caught on Wiretap Trying to Tamper with a Juror-Listen to the Tape Here!
Why Was He Never Charged with This Crime? “Reeked of a coverup.”. The disbarrment proceedings against NYS Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, filed by former Putnam County DA Adam Levy, are based on one central theme. That DiFiore, while Westchester County DA, improperly used her office to protect her campaign finance chair, Westchester attorney George Galgano.
NewsTimes
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.” . Golf course renovations, which began in...
Daniel Bonnet named chief program officer at Port Chester’s Carver Center
The Carver Center, a Port Chester-based community-focused nonprofit, has hired Daniel Bonnet as chief program officer. Bonnet most recently served as the regional director of community action centers and employment and training for WestCOP. Prior to that, he was the director of the New. Rochelle Community Action Partnership and served...
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
New Rochelle fireman donates kidney to help one of his own
A New Rochelle firefighter who’s served his community for nearly two decades recently helped one of his own by donating his kidney.
RELATED PEOPLE
The designer who calls Martha Stewart ‘fairy godmother’
For 30 years, Andrew Yu built a $50 million fashion business with a blend of sleek cashmere designs, an eye for sustainability and a knack for QVC marketing, among other things. But his real gift may be for connecting people and connecting with people. “If you can connect people and...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Mercy College – beyond the bachelor’s degree
There is perhaps no hotter trend in higher education than the certification program that can jumpstart a career, a transition or even lead to those still coveted but not always necessary bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The latest school to reflect this is Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry. In...
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in NY is in the Hudson Valley
I can feel the hate already from Buffalo right now, but I am not sorry, the Hudson Valley truly is the best place to eat chicken wings in all of New York, and I'll tell you why. First of all, the Hudson Valley is central for commerce and cultural integration in the state. We sit perfectly between the Capital Region and New York City. Not to mention, the Culinary Institute of America resides in Hyde Park, New York. We receive so much traffic from people from all over due to that. People come in and introduce their styles of sauces, spices, recipes and more. Honestly, this could be said about most cuisine, but there seems to be something special about the chicken wing.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
yonkerstimes.com
Another Bronx Heroin/Fentanyl Mill Busted; 55 Pound of Narcotics Seized
Approximately $5 Million drugs found; Six individuals apprehended on fire escape as they attempted to flee. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging mill in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx. Over 25 kilograms of narcotics (more than 55 pounds), carrying a street value of more than $5 million, was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts. The packaging mill was located inside an apartment across the street from a public elementary school and near the Bronx Zoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 0