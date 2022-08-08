ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DiFiore Pal Galgano Caught on Wiretap Trying to Tamper with a Juror-Listen to the Tape Here!

Why Was He Never Charged with This Crime? “Reeked of a coverup.”. The disbarrment proceedings against NYS Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, filed by former Putnam County DA Adam Levy, are based on one central theme. That DiFiore, while Westchester County DA, improperly used her office to protect her campaign finance chair, Westchester attorney George Galgano.
NewsTimes

7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
Lifestyle
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
WestfairOnline

Mercy College – beyond the bachelor’s degree

There is perhaps no hotter trend in higher education than the certification program that can jumpstart a career, a transition or even lead to those still coveted but not always necessary bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The latest school to reflect this is Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry. In...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in NY is in the Hudson Valley

I can feel the hate already from Buffalo right now, but I am not sorry, the Hudson Valley truly is the best place to eat chicken wings in all of New York, and I'll tell you why. First of all, the Hudson Valley is central for commerce and cultural integration in the state. We sit perfectly between the Capital Region and New York City. Not to mention, the Culinary Institute of America resides in Hyde Park, New York. We receive so much traffic from people from all over due to that. People come in and introduce their styles of sauces, spices, recipes and more. Honestly, this could be said about most cuisine, but there seems to be something special about the chicken wing.
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
yonkerstimes.com

Another Bronx Heroin/Fentanyl Mill Busted; 55 Pound of Narcotics Seized

Approximately $5 Million drugs found; Six individuals apprehended on fire escape as they attempted to flee. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging mill in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx. Over 25 kilograms of narcotics (more than 55 pounds), carrying a street value of more than $5 million, was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts. The packaging mill was located inside an apartment across the street from a public elementary school and near the Bronx Zoo.
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

