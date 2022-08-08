Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday... Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.
1011now.com
Sunny and warmer Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected across Nebraska on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s will return on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The heat continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions. Mainly sunny and warmer for Lincoln today. Highs in the upper...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Hot conditions start to creep back in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 90 degree heat returns for much of the area Tuesday and will become more widespread by Wednesday, While it will be hot, it will mainly be a “dry” heat as humidity levels will remain low. Overall precipitation chances are minimal. Well, well, well......
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
1011now.com
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
1011now.com
Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
1011now.com
UNL researchers work to make berry more mainstream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University-of-Nebraska-Lincoln-based startup is up to something sweet. Working with cold-pressed fruits to benefit their research, their company and to make their product more universally enjoyed. The company is known as A+ Berries. It’s focused on using Aronia berries, tasked by the American Aronia Berry Association,...
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
1011now.com
Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football practice is underway in Nebraska. At Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history. Northwest is set to open later this month. Brian Lauck leads the Falcons through their inaugural season. He has 70 players out for football, they’ll compete...
1011now.com
Dartmouth-Hitchcock researcher explores how Yoga benefits MS patients
New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. The Nebraska football team practiced inside Memorial Stadium for their 12th workout during fall camp. Watch out for these Back-to-School scams. Updated: 11 hours ago. As parents and students stock up on school supplies for the...
1011now.com
WATCH: Lincoln Northeast first year head coach mic’d up at practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast football is coming off of a 2-7 season in 2021. This season is a new year with a new head coach. Javonta Boyd took over the Rockets program after spending nine years an assistant on Northeast’s staff. The Rockets return seven starters on...
