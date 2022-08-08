St. Cloud school board approves resolution on MSHSL's 'Why We Play' video

The St. Cloud Area School District 742 school board unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday highlighting a number of concerns about the Minnesota State High School League's video titled "Why We Play."

The concerns included improving access and opportunity for all students, advocating for funding equity for poor and smaller districts, improving inclusivity and eliminating abusive and racist incidents at its member schools and improving its promotion and exposure for lower profile activities.

"It's saying what we see and it's asking them to follow through on what they promised to do, and then restating our wishes," school board member Al Dahlgren said at Wednesday's meeting. "Those are really the four things that we're asking for."

The six-minute video discussing why student athletes participate in MSHSL-sponsored sports and activities was published on YouTube on in August 2021. On Wednesday, the St. Cloud school board approved a resolution "for the intentional exclusion of MSHSL outstate schools, MSHSL sponsored activities and its willful lack of follow-through on efforts to curb racism at league-sponsored events in its 'Why We Play' video."

The details of the resolution

St. Cloud school board members agreed with the goals of the video, but shared concerns about the way the league presented its purpose through this video. The board had three objections, as detailed in its resolution:

There are 553 school districts in Minnesota, many of which are small, poor and/or racially diverse in their student bodies. Many participants do not have the access and opportunity to high-level sports and activity programs. The MSHSL continues to deliver its message in a way that focuses on wealthy, high-profile, suburban districts and athletes. This intentional decision, made year after year, sends a message to diverse, urban and small districts that they are not as valued.

The MSHSL is more than sports, yet there was no mention or reference to arts, music, speech, adaptive sports, or any other activities which fall under MSHSL governance, again sending a message to participants in these high-value activities that they are not valued by MSHSL.

The MSHSL cites parental pressure as the most fervent issue facing students competing in MSHSL events. In markets with diverse student populations, overt racism from opposing athletes, fans, parents and coaches has been a growing problem. Yet, MSHSL failed to recognize this growing concern and chose to ignore this opportunity to establish the posture of MSHSL.

According to the St. Cloud school board, during the 2021-22 school year the MSHSL was "forced to intervene in several incidents of overt racism at high school league events." Additionally, there were events in St. Cloud that had students be subjected to racist comments and actions from opposing fans, parents and teams, according to the board.

The school board said the MSHSL took "aggressive" action on these incidents, but there wasn't a mention about this behavior and how it won't be tolerated in the "Why We Play" video.

"We feel it is time for the MSHSL to take a public stand on racism at MSHSL events by following through on its own stated initiatives," the school board said in the meeting documents.

Those stated initiatives from the MSHSL, according to school board documents, include:

Organizing student groups to develop a model code of conduct for all schools. Once developed, this code will be distributed statewide to school boards, administrators, coaches, parents and students. The code will cover all aspects of participation in activities as well as at school. It will include activities, athletes, spectators, staff, students and parents.

Convening a student conference, through the MSHSL, MASSP and MNIAA, involving student leaders involved in athletics, fine arts and other activities to raise awareness about student conduct, bullying, gender, race and other issues and assist in the development of tools for all schools.

Identifying and providing resources to assist schools and administrators in planning, preparing and implementing best practices to address and eliminate these harmful behaviors and support students and others who have been impacted … school boards should be aware the MSHSL will not tolerate these incidents.

"We, the Board of Education of St. Cloud, Minnesota, cannot stress enough that these incidents are harmful to our kids, they are harmful to the MSHSL, and they cannot be tolerated," the school board said in its resolution. "It is the duty of the MSHSL to stand up for all kids of all ethnicities, all abilities in all sanctioned activities state-wide."

Though Dahlgren wrote the resolution, he also made a motion to withdraw it since speaking to MSHSL's Executive Director Erich Martens after the July 20 meeting. Dahlgren said the conversation showed MSHSL is taking steps to address the school board's concerns and will continue to address them in conversations with Tech and Apollo's activities directors as well as a handful of St. Cloud students.

But school board member Natalie Copeland said this isn't the first time the St. Cloud school board has spoken about these concerns with the MSHSL. She and Les Green were against withdrawing the resolution.

"If we do nothing about this, what does it say to students of color?" Green said. "But if we do something about it, what should they say about us? 'Hey, those people stood up for us.'"

After that statement, school board member Shannon Haws became emotional.

"You sold me on that last part and made me cry a little bit," Haws said while looking at Dr. Green in Wednesday's school board meeting. "That we need to stand up and be the voice for those students."

MSHSL responds to resolution

Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Martens said the resolution hadn't been sent to the league yet, but he did see the resolution on the school board's agenda.

Martens said that any time the MSHSL hears concerns from its member schools, it wants to engage with the school and understand the concerns. Martens added that he does understand the resolution from the St. Cloud Area School District.

"(We) recognize that we have and will continue to do a number of things to address the areas that they believe are important," Martens said. "The video that's been provided to our member schools was one that was created based on an ask a while back relative to purpose-based athletics and activities.

"This applies to all of our activities in terms of the focal point of development of our students, learning more about themselves as well as having a sense of belonging and building those connections and relationships that are so important with their activities."

Training student leaders to create a safe, respectful environment at activities

Martens said the MSHSL is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association, superintendents, principals, activities directors and coaches to take action in improving the behaviors at events and working on making sure these activities are free from racial, gender and other forms of discrimination or harm.

The MSHSL is contracting with Forbes Solutions and doing training with student leaders across the state, Martens said. This training will continue for the next couple of weeks before regional meetings, where these students will come together and work with the MSHSL on creating a code of behavior, meant to create a safe and respectful environment for all activities. There will also be a statewide conference about the code of behavior in the fall.

"Every school and school district is important to us and we work directly with them, as we have with St. Cloud and will continue to do so," Martens said. "We want to make sure their concerns are addressed as are all other concerns to the best of our ability."

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or bmozey@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

