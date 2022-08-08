Cincinnati weather: Storms, and a cool down coming this week. See the forecast here.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive later this week, but first, showers and storms are expected to move through the Greater Cincinnati area.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms Monday and Monday night could produce locally heavy rainfall, which could result in some flooding.

More showers and thunderstorms ahead of a slow-moving cold front could also produce locally heavy rainfall at times on Tuesday, resulting in more flooding.

The cold front will bring highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 72 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 and showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Wednesday night, mostly clear with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.