Chelsea, MI

dbusiness.com

Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule

PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Sylvan Township Survey Circulating Not Sanctioned by Township Officials

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathleen Kennedy for the information in this story.) There is a survey that is circulating asking for public comment on the Pierce Road rezoning. I would like to clarify that this survey is not authorized or sanctioned by Sylvan Township. In compliance with the...
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Refugee Resettlement#Chelsea City Council#Hrc#Jewish Family Services#Washtenaw Refugee Welcome#The Chelsea Rotary Club#Chelsea High School#Chelsea Farmers Market#Palmer Commons
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea School Board Approves Athletic Sound System Purchase and 10 New Hires

The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of items in consent action in a very short meeting on Aug. 8. With Vice President Eric Wilkinson on vacation, the board approved the purchase of audio systems for the football/track, softball, baseball, and soccer stadiums, which was discussed at the meeting on July 25. The hardware and installation by Rauland SoundCom will cost $87,315, less than the $90,000 budgeted from the bond for the upgrade.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market

The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI

