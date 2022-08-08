Read full article on original website
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County exploring how to remove fines and fees from criminal justice system
Washtenaw County is exploring ways to reduce or even eliminate justice system fines and fees. To do that, the county recently joined the national organization Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice, or CCFFJ. Statistics show that the criminal justice system disproportionately affects poor people and people of color....
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
chelseaupdate.com
Sylvan Township Survey Circulating Not Sanctioned by Township Officials
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathleen Kennedy for the information in this story.) There is a survey that is circulating asking for public comment on the Pierce Road rezoning. I would like to clarify that this survey is not authorized or sanctioned by Sylvan Township. In compliance with the...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Gender labels should be removed from youth soccer leagues, Ann Arbor parents say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Kathleen Davis was surprised and disappointed to learn Ann Arbor Public Schools Rec & Ed department segregated teams by gender for children in grades K-5 when she signed her child up to play youth soccer last fall. Davis’ kindergartener, who identifies as non-binary, had been welcomed...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea School Board Approves Athletic Sound System Purchase and 10 New Hires
The Chelsea School District Board of Education approved a number of items in consent action in a very short meeting on Aug. 8. With Vice President Eric Wilkinson on vacation, the board approved the purchase of audio systems for the football/track, softball, baseball, and soccer stadiums, which was discussed at the meeting on July 25. The hardware and installation by Rauland SoundCom will cost $87,315, less than the $90,000 budgeted from the bond for the upgrade.
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 10: After Hour Celebration for Curtis Chiropractic, Grant Dentistry, SBK Orthodontics pedics
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shasta Grifka for the information in this story. Thank you to a reader who caught a mistake in the headline I wrote. It has been corrected.) Join Curtis Chiropractic, Dr Marnie Grant Dentistry, and SBK Orthodontics for the After Hours Celebration in the Village...
chelseaupdate.com
Aug. 19-20: Chelsea Community Garage Sale and Fresh Air Market
The Chelsea Community Garage Sale and the Fresh Air Market will take place Aug. 19-20. If you are a business planning to participate in the Fresh Air Market, you can click here to let the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce know what specials you’ll be running to have your location added to the interactive map.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
