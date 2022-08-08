ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
kyoutv.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
northwestmoinfo.com

IA DNR Taking Comments On New Veteran Licenses

Lake Ahquabi State Park (Photo by Iowa DNR). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking comments on new veteran licenses, through August 19. Senate File 581 was passed and signed into law in June and establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit.
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Pen City Current

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
K92.3

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
northwestmoinfo.com

DeJear Says Iowa Must Do More to Address Teacher, Staff Shortages

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCAU 9 News

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one […]
98.1 KHAK

Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?

Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
iheart.com

Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
Radio Iowa

ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay

A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
