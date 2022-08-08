ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week

Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
abc12.com

Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon. The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’

Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Tuesday In City Of Brighton

The first phase of the City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. For the first phase, underground utility work will be done during daytime hours and will require various intermittent traffic shifts of both the east/southbound and west/northbound lanes - which will reduce portions of Grand River to be one‐lane only in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
WNEM

Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
WNEM

Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
