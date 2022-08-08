BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO