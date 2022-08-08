Read full article on original website
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week
Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
abc12.com
Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
US-23 ramps in Fenton Township expected to close this week after weather delay
FENTON TWP., MI -- Crews plan to continue epoxy seal coating of bridge structures along the US-23 corridor this week after weather delayed the project last week. Starting Monday, Aug. 8, work is scheduled to start on the outside lanes of Silver Lake Road over US-23, requiring exit and entrance ramps to close.
abc12.com
Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon. The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
whmi.com
Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Tuesday In City Of Brighton
The first phase of the City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. For the first phase, underground utility work will be done during daytime hours and will require various intermittent traffic shifts of both the east/southbound and west/northbound lanes - which will reduce portions of Grand River to be one‐lane only in each direction.
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
WNEM
Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
WNEM
Police: Handguns confiscated after vehicle stopped for doing doughnuts in intersection
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police trooper confiscated three handguns during a traffic stop following reports of a large party being advertised on TikTok. On Saturday, Aug. 6 about 1:25 a.m. a trooper was patrolling an area in Wells Township where authorities learned a large party was going to be held on Aug. 5.
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
WNEM
Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
35 Years Ago: Flight 255 Crashes After Taking Off From Detroit Airport
Nearly 35 years ago, 156 people died after Northwest Flight 255 crashed just moments after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 was headed for Arizona when it suddenly crashed onto Middlebelt Road and into an overpass on I-94. The Tragic incident is considered...
