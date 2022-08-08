Read full article on original website
Woman hospitalized after car strikes a tree
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 73 approximately 9 miles south of Hiawatha. The car traveled off the road into...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
kq2.com
Two injured in Worth County Crash
(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) One person is in serious condition following a crash in Worth County earlier this afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate was driving westbound on Missouri 246, when the towed unit began to fishtail and went off the right side of the road.
Nodaway Co. teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes a tree
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old girl from Hopkins was northbound on Katydid Road two miles north of Hopkins. The vehicle traveled off the...
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph
Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County. Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagleville Couple Charged in Death of Child
BETHANY, MO – Two Eagleville residents are in custody, charged with child abuse which authorities say resulted in the death of a child on July 31st. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
nodawaynews.com
Health department official inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected established over the month of July. Non-criticals: A few flies around. Non-criticals: Direct contact between food and ice. No sanitizer kit available, corrected on site. Truckers Delight, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair. Inspection date: July 14. Criticals: Unlabeled spray...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a woman at her residence for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Police arrested 43-year-old Lela Ann Churchwell early this morning at N. Oak Street. Officers transported Churchwell to Clarke County. Churchwell is held on a $600 cash or surety bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carl Leroy Allen, Jr.
Pattonsburg, MO: Carl Leroy Allen, Jr., 79, Pattonsburg, MO passed away on Saturday, August 6,. He was born on February 25, 1943, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the son of Carl and Gladys. (Woodring) Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Olney. Carl is survived by...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man was Arrested in Atchison County Sunday Morning
(FAIRFAX, MO) – A 34-year-old Fairfax man was arrested in Atchison County Sunday morning. At 10:40 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested McKale S. Burke, who is accused of resisting/interfering arrest stop or obstructing an investigation, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983
A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
northwestmoinfo.com
Todd L Banks
Stewartsville, Mo…… Todd L. Banks, 57, passed away August 8, 2022 at a local hospital. Funeral service, Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, Stewartsville, Mo. Visitation Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home, Stewartsville, Mo.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chester Frank Wyckoff
Chester Frank Wyckoff, age 71, was born December 05, 1950, in Maysville, Missouri, the son of Frank Myron and Cora Mae (Maltsberger) Wyckoff and passed away January 12, 2022. Chester graduated from North Kansas City high school in 1968. Immediately following graduation, he joined the United States Navy serving during Vietnam until 1972. Chester worked many years as a welder for the Kansas City water department.
