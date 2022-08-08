Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Soul-in-One Celebration postponed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Weather is hampering the kickoff of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Officials announced Wednesday the Soul-in-One Celebration at TPC Southwind Tournament Drive between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee has been postponed 'to a later date.'. The FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony honoring St....
5-year-old St. Jude cancer patient honored at FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many gear up for the first day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Wednesday, there's one event hosted by FedEx and St. Jude that is winning hearts. The 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony was held Wednesday, August 10 at TPC Southwind, honoring five-year-old St. Jude patient, Riley.
'Memphis Eight' member Ralph Prater passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Memphis State Eight, Ralph Prater, has passed away. In 1959, Prater was one of the eight students who became the first African Americans to enroll at Memphis State University, now known as University of Memphis. University of Memphis expressed condolences, saying the university...
This Mid-South high school senior is taking her shot at the big time... literally
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — This 17-year-old Lewisburg High School Senior is taking her shot at becoming a national champion. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out how Desoto County rifle champion Bayleigh Francis in training for the big day. “I’m a member of the national honor Society at Lewisburg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rory, Thomas speak on PGA lawsuit ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The drama surrounding top-ranked golfers and their choice to play in tours outside of the PGA has overshadowed the excitement for some golfers in the FedEx st. Jude Championship. “You can have your cake but you don’t need to eat it too, they got their fair...
'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunflowers are currently in bloom at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunflowers are currently in bloom in the garden at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Dixon Memphis is offering free admission until 2024, so if you are interested in viewing this garden exhibit, as well as any other exhibit at the museum, it will be free of charge.
Farm-to-table education is leaving the ground and popping up in indoor facilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thought of where fruits and vegetables come from usually brings ideas of soil and the ground outside, but that’s not always the case. New Way Aquaponic Farm here in Memphis grows vegetables in an above-ground facility. Daryl Leven, the owner of the farm, teachers...
Runners race to Illinois in the 41st annual St. Jude Run to Peoria
MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicked off its 41st annual run to Peoria, Illinois, Wednesday morning. The 465-mile relay-style run continues day and night, rain and shine, until runners reach their destination on August 6th. When runners make it to Peoria, the city holds a parade and kicks off the St. Jude Telethon.
Culinary Delights chef cooks healthy meals for seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 8th, local tv chef, Chef Michael prepared a healthy meal for seniors at the North Branch Library on Vollintine Avenue. The program, Culinary Delights, is designed to teach seniors healthy eating habits, and is a regular occurrence with the North Branch Library, said Michael.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 firefighter killed, 3 Memphis firefighters and 1 citizen hospitalized after crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis firefighters and one citizen were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Memphis Wednesday night, where one firefighter later died due to injuries caused by the accident, according to a statement released by the City of Memphis. Memphis police said a Memphis...
LeMoyne-Owen College begins day two of fundraising telethon | Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is leading into the second and final day of its fundraising telethon 807 Day of Giving, which will allow the college to fund student scholarships, retention, and recruitment. As the only HBCU in the city of Memphis for the last 160 years, LeMoyne-Owen College...
Want to take a tour of Memphis International Airport? Here's how to sign up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is resuming its tours for the first time since the pandemic. The Jon K. Thompson World Class Tours begin again on Aug. 25, 2022. They were originally put on hold at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The tours are...
How you can audition to be an emcee for the Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle are looking to add some new team members for the next season. The Grizzlies and Hustle are holding auditions for new emcees for events for the teams, including game promotions and contests inside FedExForum and Landers Center. Candidates must be...
Southwind student wrestled to ground by school security for reportedly wearing flip flops
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A now viral video is making its rounds on social media of a senior at Southwind High School struggling after being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. It was all caught on camera by the 16-year-old’s friend. The student said before the...
Ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship, PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago. Talor Gooch, Matt...
Memphis Police Department recruiting new officers at hiring expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to keep the community safe, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring fair on August 27. It's happening at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free parking at the Mud Island River Park parking garage.
Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance. Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0