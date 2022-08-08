ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

'Memphis Eight' member Ralph Prater passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Memphis State Eight, Ralph Prater, has passed away. In 1959, Prater was one of the eight students who became the first African Americans to enroll at Memphis State University, now known as University of Memphis. University of Memphis expressed condolences, saying the university...
'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
Culinary Delights chef cooks healthy meals for seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 8th, local tv chef, Chef Michael prepared a healthy meal for seniors at the North Branch Library on Vollintine Avenue. The program, Culinary Delights, is designed to teach seniors healthy eating habits, and is a regular occurrence with the North Branch Library, said Michael.
