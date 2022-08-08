ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
