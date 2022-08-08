Read full article on original website
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
Minnesota Farmers' Market Association Announces Comprehensive Statewide Map of 346 farmers' markets
Minnesota, August 8, 2022- A new comprehensive map of farmers' markets across Minnesota has been developed by the Minnesota Farmers' Market Association (MFMA), plotting 346 markets across the state from Baudette to Mabel and Hendricks to Grand Marais. The official release of this map coincides with National Farmers' Market Week...
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
Minnesota sugarbeet grower heads World Association of Beet and Cane Growers
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — David Thompson has deep roots in the industry he leads. The newly elected president of the World Association of Beet and Cane Growers is the third generation of his family to grow sugarbeets and his father, Ordean, was part of a group of farmers who formed American Crystal Sugar Co. in 1973.
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Minnesota church group travels to Kentucky to help after devastating flooding
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the midst of deadly flooding in Kentucky, a group of more than 40 Minnesotans got the chance to help make a difference. A church group from Rochester just returned from a week-long missions trip. They drove for 15 hours to a land that has been devastated by Mother Nature.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
