(Radio Iowa) The Iowa DNR is in the midst of its annual wild turkey count and is looking for some help. Wildlife Biologist, Jim Coffey, leads the survey,. “We asked the general public if they do see wild turkeys to go to the Iowa D-N-R webpage under the turkey tab, and they can report that sightings. And that helps us get a good indication of the productivity for the for the summer,” Coffey says. He says the population has been pretty strong.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO