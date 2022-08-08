Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Crop Conditions Remain Steady In Weekly Report
Half of Missouri’s corn crop remains in fair to good condition. Three quarters of Missouri’s soybean crop is considered fair to good. Bob Garino has this week’s Crop Progress Report.
northwestmoinfo.com
Adult Marijuana Use will Make its Way to Missouri’s General Election Ballot in November
(MISSOURINET) – Adult marijuana use will make its way to Missouri’s General Election ballot in November. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Department of Agriculture Announces Launch of AgriStress Helpline
Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the AgriStress Helpline for Missouri producers. The helpline is a free and confidential service available to Missouri producers and rural families seeking mental health support. The AgriSafe Network is a non-profit organization comprised of health professionals and educators who strive...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Corn and Bean Conditions Drop Slightly With Ongoing Drought
(Radio Iowa) Crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
IA DNR Taking Comments On New Veteran Licenses
Lake Ahquabi State Park (Photo by Iowa DNR). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking comments on new veteran licenses, through August 19. Senate File 581 was passed and signed into law in June and establishes a new lifetime trout fishing license for Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 8-14
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, Aug. 8 – 19. Atchison County. Route...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Gas Prices have Dropped 70-80 Cents in Recent Weeks
(MISSOURINET) – Gas prices have declined over the past month or so, nationwide and in Missouri. The average price in the Show Me State is about 3.64 per gallon. Nick Chabarria (cha-BARRY-a), with Triple-A Missouri, says prices have dipped about 70 to 80 cents in recent weeks. He says...
northwestmoinfo.com
DeJear Says Iowa Must Do More to Address Teacher, Staff Shortages
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Fair Still in ‘Recovery Mode’ After 2020 Cancellation
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) The 2022 Iowa State Fair starts Thursday. Gary Slater, the fair’s CEO and general manager, says the organization is still recovering financially from the cancellation of the 2020 fair due to the pandemic. “Certainly, we’re still in recovery mode, but we had a great...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Wild Turkey Count is Underway
(Radio Iowa) The Iowa DNR is in the midst of its annual wild turkey count and is looking for some help. Wildlife Biologist, Jim Coffey, leads the survey,. “We asked the general public if they do see wild turkeys to go to the Iowa D-N-R webpage under the turkey tab, and they can report that sightings. And that helps us get a good indication of the productivity for the for the summer,” Coffey says. He says the population has been pretty strong.
northwestmoinfo.com
I-229 Bridge To Close For Annual Inspection
The much debated double-decker bridge on Interstate 229 on the west side of St. Joseph will be closing for one week later this month for an annual inspection. For the safety of both motorists and Mo-Dot crews, the bridge and all ramps between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue will remain closed from 7 A.M. Monday, August 22 through the afternoon of Friday, August 26.
Comments / 0