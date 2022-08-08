Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Bay Area districts still face teacher shortage as students head back to classroom
LARGO, Fla. - With students in the Tampa Bay region heading back to the classroom Wednesday, Brandon Radd was putting the final touches on his fifth grade classroom for his first year at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Largo. He was recently hired by Pinellas County schools from up north after...
usf.edu
Tampa teachers hand-deliver school supplies before the first day of school
School starts Wednesday in Hillsborough County. And with it — extra expenses for parents. To help offset back-to-school costs, Wharton High School organized a community outreach event to hand-deliver school supplies to students ahead of the first day of school. On Monday, around 100 teachers and faculty loaded five...
Bay News 9
Lake County schools implement new panic safety feature
LAKE COUNTY, Fla.—Lake County School District is implementing a new safety feature for all faculty. It’s aimed at increasing crisis response with law enforcement using panic buttons. What You Need To Know. Lake Co. School District implement panic safety buttons. Every faculty member will receive one as soon...
Pasco School District: Homework shouldn't count toward students' final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg preschool teacher uses creativity to make learning fun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For more than 30 years, this week’s A+ Teacher has been shaping young minds, and getting them excited about learning. Her passion for education helps students prepare for the next big step. Education is surrounded by fun and fantasy — it’s a children’s paradise...
Sarasota deputies: Be careful with children’s first day of school photos
It may seem like an innocent thing, but safety experts and law enforcement are warning parents to think twice before doing so.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Hardening Hillsborough County schools
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister showed one parent what the school district has done to 'harden' its schools. McDonald Elementary is one of the older schools in the county and, like so many others, has gone through massive security upgrades.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
LIVE: Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to possible threat
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Bay News 9
More than a gym - new exercise lab offers Lakewood HS students a place to hone skills for health careers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ribbon cutting was held at Lakewood High School for a new exercise lab to be used by students in its Athletic Lifestyle Management Academy (ALMA) program. What You Need To Know. Lakewood High School's Athletic Lifestyle Management Academy unveiled a new exercise lab. ALMA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Kirkland Ranch Academy Of Innovation Is WC’s Newest High School!
Wesley Chapel’s newest high school — the Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation (KRAI), which opens this month to 9th and 10th graders for the 2022-23 school year — held its inaugural student orientation, known as the “Navigator Kickoff,” on July 29. Although we weren’t on...
Bay News 9
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
fox13news.com
'Hoax' bomb threat resurfaces online, forces temporary evacuation of Pasco County school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Students at Charles S. Rushe Middle School were allowed back into classrooms around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a "hoax bomb threat" forced a temporary evacuation on the first day of school, Pasco County officials said. The school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution"...
ospreyobserver.com
Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community
At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Hillsborough County Court, and one to the Hernando County Court. Cynthia Oster, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Oster has served...
Pinellas County contractor questions why another contractor used his license
Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.
floridapolitics.com
Kimberly Works makes pitch to parents in bid for Pinellas School Board seat
This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take part in a seven-question interview — giving them an opportunity to talk about qualifications, platforms and priorities. Kimberly Works is running for...
Comments / 1