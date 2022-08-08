ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa teachers hand-deliver school supplies before the first day of school

School starts Wednesday in Hillsborough County. And with it — extra expenses for parents. To help offset back-to-school costs, Wharton High School organized a community outreach event to hand-deliver school supplies to students ahead of the first day of school. On Monday, around 100 teachers and faculty loaded five...
Lake County schools implement new panic safety feature

LAKE COUNTY, Fla.—Lake County School District is implementing a new safety feature for all faculty. It’s aimed at increasing crisis response with law enforcement using panic buttons. What You Need To Know. Lake Co. School District implement panic safety buttons. Every faculty member will receive one as soon...
Hardening Hillsborough County schools

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister showed one parent what the school district has done to 'harden' its schools. McDonald Elementary is one of the older schools in the county and, like so many others, has gone through massive security upgrades.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
Education
Kirkland Ranch Academy Of Innovation Is WC’s Newest High School!

Wesley Chapel’s newest high school — the Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation (KRAI), which opens this month to 9th and 10th graders for the 2022-23 school year — held its inaugural student orientation, known as the “Navigator Kickoff,” on July 29. Although we weren’t on...
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community

At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Hillsborough County Court, and one to the Hernando County Court. Cynthia Oster, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Oster has served...
