yankodesign.com
These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures
Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
yankodesign.com
These rustic prefab cabins in rural Hungary are inspired by the shape of rocks
Nestled in the heart of Csóromfölde, Hungary is six stunning polygonal cabins called ‘Rock Cabins’. Designed and constructed by architectural firm Hello Wood in collaboration with TreeHouses, the brains, and brawn behind the immensely popular cabins in Noszvaj, the cabins have an almost mystical and mysterious appeal to them! Each cozy cabin accommodates two people, making it the ultimate romantic getaway.
Sarah Baeumler's Top Tip For Picking A Paint Color
Choosing the perfect paint color for the interior of your home can seem overwhelming. With so many brands, textures, and far too many shades and colors to count, the task can be quite discouraging, but there is no reason for it to be. So, if you've spent many frustrating hours in a room holding paint card after paint card ranging the entire color spectrum without making a decision, then take a deep breath because there's advice from an expert that may help you out. Designer, entrepreneur, and HGTV personality, Sarah Baeumler knows a thing or two about bringing out the beauty of each room. Along with her husband, Bryan Baeumler, the two have hosted several shows on HGTV, including "Renovation Inc.," "Renovation Island," and "House of Bryan," according to IMDb. She's also the founder of a self-named holistic lifestyle brand that sells everything from furniture and home decor to apparel and scented candles, as per the Sarah Baeumler website.
6 Victorian Houses That Balance Aged Grandeur With Contemporary Taste
At a time when more people are turning to maximalism to enliven their living spaces, and grandmillennial style continues its rise, it’s only natural that Victorian houses would become increasingly appealing too. But considering that all Victorian homes are upwards of 100 years old, homeowners living in these spaces generally need to make modifications in order to suit today’s living standards. Nonetheless, many appreciators of the style have worked to maintain charming original elements, such as crown moldings and grand fireplaces, while implementing necessary updates. Below, we’ve chosen some of the most glorious Victorian houses to be featured by AD, each with its own take on how to honor the style in this century.
hypebeast.com
Aesop Opens Its Doors to New Store on Regent Street, London
Housed within a two-hundred-year historic structure, Aesop adds its own touch of elegance while embodying the stately façade originally constructed in 1819 by architect John Nash. The brand’s in-house design team has combined sleek curvatures and warm tones with touches of classical fixtures paying homage to Regency architecture.
Customize clothing and fabrics with the HTVRONT automatic heat press
If you are interested in customizing your clothing or making new interesting garments for your own use or to sell to customers you may be interested in a new automatic heat press which makes it easy to transfer your designs to fabric. If you would like to customize fabric materials you might be interested in a new heat press called the HTVRONT.
Best darkroom equipment: photo enlargers, film tanks, trays, safelights
You’re shooting on film and want to process and print the results yourself. You need our recommendations for the best darkroom equipment…
hypebeast.com
Meet Jamps, The Studio Making One-Offs From Its Own Scrap Metal
Martha McGuinn and Tom Pearson of Jamps Studio have been the designer-problem-solvers behind the scenography of many of London’s exhibitions for a long time. The pair met some 10 years earlier when they were studying at the city’s Royal College of Art and founded their own studio straight after. But, as it does, life’s twists and turns eventually took them in different directions – quite literally – with Martha staying put in the UK and Tom moving to Russia to attend the Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design.
DIY Photography
This cool color-shifting material uses 19th century photography technique
I’ve always been a sucker for color-shifting items. As a kid, I thought there was some magic behind it. And now, as an adult, I bought a bunch of “chameleon” pigments for the jewelry I make. It looks pretty and it makes my inner child happy. Thanks...
The Gallery Wall Addition 32% Of People Agree Would Elevate Their Decor
Gallery walls make for visually appealing conversation starters and wonderful reminders of everything we love. Here's how to take your design to the next level.
thecheyennepost.com
DIY Cosmetic Paint Repair Helps Retain Value of Older Cars
Owners are keeping their vehicles longer than ever – and they’re investing more time and money to keep those cars, trucks and SUV’s maintained. And while that includes everything from regular oil changes and replacing brake pads to air conditioning service and more, cosmetic upkeep should be another consideration for those seeking to get the most from their vehicle’s service life.
yankodesign.com
Snapmaker Artisan can expertly 3D print, laser cut, and CNC carve, all in one consumer-friendly machine
Meet the Artisan, a one-of-a-kind 3D printer that builds on Snapmaker’s modular architecture but pushes the limit on what a single machine can do. With a simple swap of modules, the Artisan can alternate between dual-extrusion 3D printing, 10W laser cutting/engraving, and 200W CNC carving/cutting. Occupying just a little more space than your regular desktop 3D printer, the Snapmaker Artisan turns your tabletop into a fab-lab that’s perfect for hobbyists and creators, design studios, and even engineering prototype requirements.
Unsellable Homes Shares The Ceiling Design That Instantly Elevates A Home
A thoughtfully-designed ceiling can transform a home. Here's the ceiling design the duo from unsellable homes says will instantly elevate your space.
yankodesign.com
These prefab energy efficient cabins promise to be your green dream home
Today, more and more people are veering towards homes that are green and energy-efficient. Words like net zero, prefab, and Passive House standard are thrown like confetti while describing their dream home! In an age, where sustainable architecture is thriving more than ever, CABN.CO by Jackson Wyatt is a much welcomed upcoming project.
