ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belhaven, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!

Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Helen Clements

Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bystanders and first responders come to rescue of man in Salvo

In the northern villages on Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico Banks volunteers were called out twice in the space of an hour on Monday, August 8, 2022. Quick action from bystanders and first responders – along with their training and equipment – revived a man. The two events unfolded starting...
SALVO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belhaven, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase

An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
AVON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare commissioners to discuss potential Airport Road bike path

The Dare County Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The announced purpose of the meeting is to discuss “Airport Road bike path and...
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy