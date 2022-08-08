Read full article on original website
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Helen Clements
Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
Christian Barlow completes UVA hematology and oncology program
Christian Barlow, MD, son of Nancy and John Barlow of Manteo, has completed a three-year program at the University of Virginia Medical Center in hematology and oncology. He will be practicing his specialty at Shenanadoah Oncology in Winchester, Va.
Bystanders and first responders come to rescue of man in Salvo
In the northern villages on Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico Banks volunteers were called out twice in the space of an hour on Monday, August 8, 2022. Quick action from bystanders and first responders – along with their training and equipment – revived a man. The two events unfolded starting...
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
Dare commissioners to discuss potential Airport Road bike path
The Dare County Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The announced purpose of the meeting is to discuss “Airport Road bike path and...
