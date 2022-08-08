ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022

Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New state record graysby grouper certified by state

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record graysby grouper (Cephalopholis cruentata) that may also be a world record. Edward J. Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the 3-pound, 0.8-ounce fish offshore of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30. The previous state record graysby...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

