1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
Scammers now in the North Carolina housing market
If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need -- but beware of where the offer comes from.
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
13newsnow.com
North Carolina's Appalachian State University defrauded of almost $2 million in international scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men have been extradited from the United Kingdom and face charges tied to email fraud schemes that affected businesses and colleges in North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. Of those three men, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said two are charged with defrauding Appalachian State University out of $1.9 million.
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022
Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
wkml.com
This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else
Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
WCNC
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
Which North Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate?
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
WRAL
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
WRAL
NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report. North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn is under fire again, this time for...
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New state record graysby grouper certified by state
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record graysby grouper (Cephalopholis cruentata) that may also be a world record. Edward J. Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the 3-pound, 0.8-ounce fish offshore of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30. The previous state record graysby...
NC Lt. Gov. speaks at CPAC Texas: ‘Stand up to save this nation’
“I don’t care what these blue-haired freaks with a tackle box in their face on the college campus [think] … this is greatest nation on Earth," Robinson said.
