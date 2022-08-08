Read full article on original website
Renate Rice brings All-Star experience to East High football program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines East football is celebrating its newest addition to the team, which is also a first for the metro. After earning three All-Star rings, and a championship during a 12-year career playing tackle football –Renate Rice can now add high school coach to her resume. “It’s kind of unbelievable at […]
Pella Christian Coaches Reflecting Missions of Eagles Athletics
Consistency and continuity are valuable assets to have in an athletics coach at the high school level. Pella Christian will have that across almost all of their sports for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the Eagles 17 varsity sports, Pella Christian has just one new head coach entering this school year. Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst says that he is thankful to have great coaches that reflect the mission of Eagles Athletics.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Pella Volleyball Bringing New Look Into 2022
It’s probably fair to describe the Pella volleyball team as very new in 2022 — but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive this coming fall. The Dutch were co-Little Hawkeye Conference champions with Oskaloosa and Indianola and graduated five seniors that all played in at least 101 of the team’s 103 sets last fall. Pella Head Coach Mallory Peterson says this is definitely a different look, but she believes by late in the season, they can be a dangerous opponent.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
61st Knoxville Nationals Begins A Four Day Run Tonight
The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.
Larson Wins Front Row Challenge
Kyle Larson was not to be denied Monday night at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa as he stormed past Carson Macedo in lapped traffic to take the lead for good with three laps to go. Larson, Macedo and eventual 3rd place finisher Anthony Macri fought for the final ten laps but Larson prevailed. Tonight is an off night for Southern Iowa Sprint Week as everyone now prepares for the 61st Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals starting on Wednesday. KNIA will have full coverage each night of the Nationals with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Central’s Maiuri given expanded football post
One of the architects of a Central College offense that has set 90 school records during his tenure, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Maiuri has been named the school’s associate head coach. Maiuri joined the Dutch staff in 2015 and has helped the squad post a 55-14 (.797)...
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season. “Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps...
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Iowa State squarely on the bubble in ESPN Bracketology Update
Iowa State is squarely on the bubble in ESPN’s post-summer bracketology update that dropped Tuesday morning. The Cyclones are listed in the ‘first four out’ category as the squad looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has...
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
Pella High School Seeking Another Special Year
In two weeks, K-12 students will return to class and on the horizon of a new academic year, one area administrator is excited to build on a lot of success. Pella High School Principal Adam Beckel says the 2021-22 school year was special again in their hallways through another round of special achievements in academics, athletics, and activities. Beckel says as they gear up for back-to-school activities, he’s excited to build advancement in leadership for the next group of 9th through 12th grade students. Hear more about Pella High School ahead of the new academic year on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Lee Nelson
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Activities Director Lee Nelson about the past year for the Indians. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Autographs, Yoga, Fan Forums all at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
It’s Nationals, and daily activities for the Knoxville Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum for Wednesday through Saturday include autograph sessions at 11 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in front of the Trostle Garage. Another event is Rooftop Yoga Wed-Fri at 9 am on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck.
