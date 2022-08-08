The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO