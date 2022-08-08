Yvonne Orji Dishes On The Possibility Of An 'Insecure' Movie, Details Her Friendship With Issa Rae

mega

Though Insecure only wrapped up in December 2021, Yvonne Orji , who played Molly Carter for five seasons, revealed if a movie would ever happen.

"Have you talked to Issa Rae ? She said, 'If you see a movie, then you know she's not doing so well in life,'" the 38-year-old, who teamed up with T.J.Maxx to launch Find Your Maxx , a mentorship program that gives women the tools and resources needed to help kick-start their journey to becoming their true selves, unapologetically, exclusively tells OK! . "I think she's hanging up that coat, but all things are possible. You never know!"

@yvonneorji/instagram

"Maybe I'll call her in 10 years and be like, 'Hey, girl, want to do that movie? What would Issa and Molly be doing today?'" she continues.

Rae, who created and starred in the comedy drama, took a chance on Orji by casting her in the role of her bestie — something she will be forever grateful for. "The first day on set, I learned that she really was awkward," the actress says of Rae. "I was like, 'Oh, this girl is real awkward.' It was really great to play off each other in real life, not just on set. She's such a gracious human being, and you hear all of these stories about people in Hollywood, and it's like don't believe the stories because they are really genuinely good-hearted human beings who want other people to succeed. They will do what they can to help anyone excel , and she's one of those people."

"I really liked her character arc," she says of Molly, who is a lawyer on the show. "I think watching a character like that was so real. She can be a boss in one area of her life, but she's also a work in progress. All of those parts led her to season 5 when she looked inward and did the work. She stopped being her own trap and became free."

@yvonneorji/instagram

As for if the two ladies will work together down the road, the Nigeria native believes it's very possible . "She's also so giving. She'll call me and be like, 'Oh, this is a good idea, you should do that.' And I am like, 'Yeah, you're right, I'm doing that.' So, maybe, but we'll figure it out. She has a couple of different projects, and I have some things, too."

Orji loved Molly's outfits — especially the suits. "I loved the fashion. I got to play dress up and Inglewood Barbie with Molly!" she gushes.

Since the comedian is all about feeling comfortable and cool in your clothes, she is now teaming up with T.J. Maxx for their new mentorship program, where one lucky winner will receive the opportunity to be mentored by the star herself, along with a $50,000 stipend to help her kick-start her journey to becoming her Maxx self.

"In the pandemic, I put in work because we were all trapped in the house and by ourselves," she explains. "When you're buying stuff, you have to figure out if you like yourself. If you like the way you are, or if there's a version that you can become, that's better than where you are."

Erik Carter

"I cleaned up my closet and was like, 'I haven't worn this in 20 years, it's time for this to go because it doesn't fit me anymore.' To be able to have the opportunity to sit with one lucky winner and figure out what their max looks like and help them discover themselves is amazing. I'm really interested to see who I get to mentor and help them discover their best, most authentic self."

Starting today through August 26, participants can enter for the chance to win the Find Your Maxx prize via findyourmaxx.com by submitting a short video that defines what finding their Maxx looks like. This contest is free of charge to enter.