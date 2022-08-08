Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Periods of Critical Conditions Expected Across Portions of Southern Oregon and Northern California .The next couple of days will see periods of critical conditions consisting of strong gusty wind and low RH today for portions of Siskiyou County as well as thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning in scattered showers along and east of the Cascades. While activity could lessen, thunderstorms could continue overnight, then increase in coverage once again on Tuesday. Additional periods of gusty winds and low humidities will also be possible on Tuesday for portions of Siskiyou and Jackson Counties. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and very dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In western portions of zone 284, strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation could also greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Near thunderstorms, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph are possible. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin mid to late this afternoon with the most active period this evening. Activity could linger tonight and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO