More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
oregontoday.net
DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
kqennewsradio.com
LIMITED CAMPING OPENS FRIDAY AT LOON LAKE RECREATION SITE
The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management has announced that a part of the Loon Lake Recreation Site will be open for weekend camping, beginning on Friday. Megan Harper of the BLM said seventeen camping sites will be open for camping on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Harper said campsites are now available by reservation only. The sites open are in the lower part of the campground nearest to the lake and day use area.
McKinney fire progress faces new threat: dangerous winds
Strong winds expected to sweep through the Shasta Valley could hinder the progress made in recent days by thousands of firefighters in containing the massive and deadly McKinney wildfire burning at the California-Oregon border. Since it began in the Klamath National Forest late last month, the blaze has killed four...
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Periods of Critical Conditions Expected Across Portions of Southern Oregon and Northern California .The next couple of days will see periods of critical conditions consisting of strong gusty wind and low RH today for portions of Siskiyou County as well as thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning in scattered showers along and east of the Cascades. While activity could lessen, thunderstorms could continue overnight, then increase in coverage once again on Tuesday. Additional periods of gusty winds and low humidities will also be possible on Tuesday for portions of Siskiyou and Jackson Counties. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and very dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In western portions of zone 284, strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation could also greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Near thunderstorms, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph are possible. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin mid to late this afternoon with the most active period this evening. Activity could linger tonight and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 5
Two earthquakes were recorded on the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magntidue quake was recorded west of Bandon on the outer fault line. The second quake, a 2.7-magnitude, was located at the southern junction of the two fault lines, west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 621 AND 622 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 621 and southeastern Fire Weather Zone 622, including Ashland, Grizzly Peak, Siskiyou Summit, and Mt. Ashland. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
kpic
Medford wildland firefighting family crew tackle McKinney fire together
SISKIYOU, Calif. — As crews continue to fight the McKinney fire, one of the crews helping with the mop-up of the fire is a Medford family who are all wildland firefighters working together on the frontline. The Contreras Family make up the Ponderosa Wildland Firefighters and are a 20-person...
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.10.22
A look at 4H and FFA activities, and the Rotary Market Auction at the Douglas County Fair with Sam Lee, Rebekah Melton, Joe Buchholz and Paul Kercher. Click here to download for later listening; IDC 8 10 2022.
