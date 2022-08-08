ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

4 shot in 4 separate shootings overnight in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating four separate shootings in six hours overnight in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was inside her home near 41st and Hadley streets when multiple rounds entered it from the exterior. She was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man last seen near 20th and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Dequan Ferguson, 27, last seen Aug. 1 near 20th and Locust. Police described Ferguson as Black, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray coat. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 86th and Joyce

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Navaeh Brumfield, 15, last seen Aug. 2 near 86th and Joyce. Brumfield stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect

MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

