WISN
4 shot in 4 separate shootings overnight in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating four separate shootings in six hours overnight in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was inside her home near 41st and Hadley streets when multiple rounds entered it from the exterior. She was taken...
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
Two people shot in their homes overnight, both expected to survive
The first happened near 41st and Hadley where a 19-year-old woman was shot. The second, near 88th and Hampton where a 74-year-old man was shot.
CBS 58
5 teens arrested after pursuit with Milwaukee police, gun found nearby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Five teens were arrested after a pursuit with Milwaukee police. It happened just before 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Officers saw a car reportedly involved in a robbery and attempted to stop it when the driver took off. The car crashed near 46th and Lisbon....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall, 4th in 3+ weeks, chief 'over it'
Milwaukee firefighters responded to Milwaukee's “ill-secured, long-vacant Northridge Mall” Wednesday for the fourth fire in less than three weeks. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski expressed frustration and anger at the scene, noting firefighters could easily be killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 20th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Dequan Ferguson, 27, last seen Aug. 1 near 20th and Locust. Police described Ferguson as Black, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray coat. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked...
WISN
5-year-old Milwaukee girl shot by uncle breathing on her own
MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl who police say was shot by her uncle on July 24 is improving. Police said Ke'yari Redding was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Her mother told WISN 12 News...
Five teens arrested following police pursuit, crash
The pursuit began around 11:48 p.m. near 1st and Locust. Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
WISN
Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 86th and Joyce
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Navaeh Brumfield, 15, last seen Aug. 2 near 86th and Joyce. Brumfield stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Milwaukee Police staffing at critical shortage, more cuts could be coming
Mayor Cavalier Johnson warns there could be major budget cuts coming to public safety, including the police department. This comes as the city is already at a critically low level for officers.
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
