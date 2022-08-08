The Georgia Department of Revenue raked in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month at the start of fiscal year 2023. That equates to $54.2 million above July of last year. Individual income taxes in July were up 10.7 percent over the same period last year due to a 90.5 percent jump in tax return payments, the agency announced. Net sales tax receipts rose 10.1 percent last month in comparison to July of 2021; corporate income tax collections went up 62.3 percent.

