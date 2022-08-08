Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
In keeping with national trend, Georgia gasoline prices continue to fall
Falling oil prices and weak demand have prompted falling gasoline prices both in Georgia and nationwide. Georgia gasoline prices fell another 14 cents per gallon on average over the past week,. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia...
Gas prices in Georgia dropped 14 cents per gallon since last week
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
WALB 10
Prices drop, diseases increase for Georgia cotton farmers
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - A few months ago, Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist at the University of Georgia, was on high alert because of the potential damage from southern corn rust. “The disease has been very much of a problem but I would say that fortunately many of our growers...
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State.
Kemp says Georgia had record-breaking fiscal year, boasting job creation and investment
ATLANTA — One day after Stacey Abrams revealed her economic plan, Gov. Brian Kemp made a big economic announcement of his own. Kemp said it was another record year for Georgia’s economy. “We tell people all the time we live in the best state to live, work and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday
ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia tax revenue up sharply in new fiscal year, mostly
The Georgia Department of Revenue raked in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month at the start of fiscal year 2023. That equates to $54.2 million above July of last year. Individual income taxes in July were up 10.7 percent over the same period last year due to a 90.5 percent jump in tax return payments, the agency announced. Net sales tax receipts rose 10.1 percent last month in comparison to July of 2021; corporate income tax collections went up 62.3 percent.
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
WEAR
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
WMAZ
How the Southwest's 'monsoon season' affects Central Georgia's weather
You may occasionally say "It's monsooning outside, but that wouldn't be right here in Central Georgia. In fact, 'monsoon' is a term that is commonly misunderstood.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
Where the biggest rain totals were in MN, IA, WI, IL
Weekend rainfall recap: biggest rains since mid-May, but we’re still behind by nearly 6” in the Twin Cities. We’re in for a dry, sunny stretch now with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in Friday.
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told WSB. The same sources told WSB′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be funded by the large budget surplus, the...
CBS 46
Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.
Comments / 4