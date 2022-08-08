ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

cobbcountycourier.com

In keeping with national trend, Georgia gasoline prices continue to fall

Falling oil prices and weak demand have prompted falling gasoline prices both in Georgia and nationwide. Georgia gasoline prices fell another 14 cents per gallon on average over the past week,. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia...
WALB 10

Prices drop, diseases increase for Georgia cotton farmers

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - A few months ago, Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist at the University of Georgia, was on high alert because of the potential damage from southern corn rust. “The disease has been very much of a problem but I would say that fortunately many of our growers...
Dawson County, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Traffic
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia tax revenue up sharply in new fiscal year, mostly

The Georgia Department of Revenue raked in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month at the start of fiscal year 2023. That equates to $54.2 million above July of last year. Individual income taxes in July were up 10.7 percent over the same period last year due to a 90.5 percent jump in tax return payments, the agency announced. Net sales tax receipts rose 10.1 percent last month in comparison to July of 2021; corporate income tax collections went up 62.3 percent.
accesswdun.com

Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WEAR

5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 46

Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
CBS 46

Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.
