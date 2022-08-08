Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Central’s Maiuri given expanded football post
One of the architects of a Central College offense that has set 90 school records during his tenure, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Maiuri has been named the school’s associate head coach. Maiuri joined the Dutch staff in 2015 and has helped the squad post a 55-14 (.797)...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Coaches Reflecting Missions of Eagles Athletics
Consistency and continuity are valuable assets to have in an athletics coach at the high school level. Pella Christian will have that across almost all of their sports for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the Eagles 17 varsity sports, Pella Christian has just one new head coach entering this school year. Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst says that he is thankful to have great coaches that reflect the mission of Eagles Athletics.
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Bringing New Look Into 2022
It’s probably fair to describe the Pella volleyball team as very new in 2022 — but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive this coming fall. The Dutch were co-Little Hawkeye Conference champions with Oskaloosa and Indianola and graduated five seniors that all played in at least 101 of the team’s 103 sets last fall. Pella Head Coach Mallory Peterson says this is definitely a different look, but she believes by late in the season, they can be a dangerous opponent.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Football With A 9 Game Slate This Fall
The Twin Cedars Football Squad will have nine games this season starting with a week zero contest at home against Murray. The Sabers on August 19th then travel to Tri-County for week one. Other home games will include BGM on September2nd, Moravia for homecoming on September 16th, Montezuma on September 30th, and Woodward Academy on October 7th. The Sabers annual game against arch-rival Melcher-Dallas will be on the road this season on September 23rd.
kniakrls.com
Official Shortage A Major Concern For Local ADs
One of the issues facing every athletic director in every state is the growing concern of the referee and officials shortage. Two events for Knoxville this past school year on the varsity level were postponed or canceled due to the event not having enough officials. Many other states have had to cancel multiple games and events because they cannot find officials and Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports schools sometimes get into a bidding war for officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
kniakrls.com
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
kniakrls.com
Pella Schools and KRLS Continuing Video Stream Partnership
A partnership between Pella High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again bring award winning play-by-play to video streams hosted by the Dutch athletic department. Those tuning into the Pella Dutch Live YouTube streams for all football and basketball home games will hear the full radio broadcast produced by KRLS Radio, which has been the home and away voice of Dutch athletics for over three decades. This video/audio mix has since expanded to include select summer sports home broadcasts as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
61st Knoxville Nationals Begins A Four Day Run Tonight
The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.
kniakrls.com
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Lee Nelson
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Activities Director Lee Nelson about the past year for the Indians. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Comments / 0