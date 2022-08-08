Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way. The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects. The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
15 Highest-Paid High School Football Coaches in Georgia 2022
Georgia high school football coaches keep getting big paychecks of $100,000 or more. According to records obtained by First Coast News, at least 44 high school football coaches made more than $100,000 during the 2017-2018 school year. The number of coaches making at least $100,000 has doubled since the 2014-2015 school year. It depends a lot on what that coach has to offer.
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
Here are the richest people in Georgia, according to Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list
ATLANTA — Can you guess who the richest people in Georgia are?. Forbes has released its yearly list of worldwide billionaires and out of 2,668 billionaires worldwide, 18 Georgia residents made the list, according to Patch.com. They are business owners and tech titans, media moguls and restaurant founders --...
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told WSB. The same sources told WSB′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be funded by the large budget surplus, the...
AU Health on Monkey Pox: “If they’ve got a rash, if they’ve got lesions on their hand, stay away…”
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The CDC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of monkey pox in the United States. More than 600 of those are in Georgia. Since May, the viral disease has been monitored– the first cluster of cases being confirmed in the United Kingdom. Local doctors say there are signs to watch out for. […]
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
Guide Dog Foundation needs more Central Georgia volunteers
GEORGIA, USA — The Guide Dog Foundation has spent over 70 years providing service and guide dogs to assist people in their daily lives. They need more volunteer puppy raisers in Central Georgia to get young dogs ready to lead their life of helping others. "Once these dogs are...
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Homegoing service and march planned for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy
ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the...
