Exclusive – Roxanne Shanté is hosting LL COOL J’s inaugural Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, New York on Saturday (August 6), but it’s likely there will be an encore performance in 2023. Speaking to HipHopDX in a recent Zoom interview, the pioneering Hip Hop icon was confident the Rock The Bells Festival is just getting started and will return next year.

QUEENS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO