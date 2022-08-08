Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Roxanne Shanté Confident LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Festival Will Return In 2023
Exclusive – Roxanne Shanté is hosting LL COOL J’s inaugural Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, New York on Saturday (August 6), but it’s likely there will be an encore performance in 2023. Speaking to HipHopDX in a recent Zoom interview, the pioneering Hip Hop icon was confident the Rock The Bells Festival is just getting started and will return next year.
Angela Yee Announces The End Of The Breakfast Club
After more than a decade of interviewing the likes of President Joe Biden, Jay-Z and countless others, it appears that The Breakfast Club is coming to an end. On Tuesday night, Angela Yee suggested that the show had come to an end by issuing a direct tweet addressing the matter.
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Busta Rhymes, a multi-award-winning actor, composer, rapper, and producer, will receive the BMI Icon Award on September 7 at the 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta), Catherine Brewton will serve as the event’s host at the exclusive gathering, which will take place at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach.
