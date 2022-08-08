ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents

The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Operation Restoration Celebrates Lab Assistant Program Graduates

NEW ORLEANS — From Operation Restoration:. A dozen women impacted by incarceration have achieved something many of them thought nearly impossible six weeks ago. That’s when they began an intensive Lab Assistant Rapid Reskilling Program to train as certified medical laboratory assistants. After successfully completing the rigorous training, the students, ages 18 to 57, receive certificates in a graduation ceremony on Aug. 5 at Union Bethel AME Church in Central City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Microsoft
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren

RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
RESERVE, LA
norpc.org

Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022

The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA

