NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents
The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
bizneworleans.com
Operation Restoration Celebrates Lab Assistant Program Graduates
NEW ORLEANS — From Operation Restoration:. A dozen women impacted by incarceration have achieved something many of them thought nearly impossible six weeks ago. That’s when they began an intensive Lab Assistant Rapid Reskilling Program to train as certified medical laboratory assistants. After successfully completing the rigorous training, the students, ages 18 to 57, receive certificates in a graduation ceremony on Aug. 5 at Union Bethel AME Church in Central City.
NOLA.com
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
L'Observateur
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NOLA.com
First day of school in Jefferson Parish: 'A renewed sense of hope' for a normal year
As soon as the school bus doors opened, the chanting began: “G-O-O-D-M-O-R-N-I-N-G.”. Creating a tunnel with their hands, seniors at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie welcomed their sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classmates Monday for the first day of school with the piercing cheer. “There’s just this renewed...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for July 22-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Carolyn Drive 453: Victor F. Aguiluz and Lori L. Aguiluz to Christian S. Handy, $265,000. Dealers Ave. 1313: Grace B. Pistorius Family Trust, Joseph R. Pistorius Family Trust, Randolph J. Pistorius, Jeffrey D. Pistorius, Daniel P. Pistorius and Bruce J. Pistorius to C&B Unlimited LLC, $800,000. Donelon Drive 83: Josephine...
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NOLA.com
Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday
Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
NOLA.com
Elegant $1M-plus properties offer Southern charm, a lagoon-style pool and a perch over the lake
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
