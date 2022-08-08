NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man who allegedly attacked three girls in Manhattan in unprovoked attacks. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Greenwich Village. Police say the man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face in a surprise attack in the area of Washington St. and West 11th St. EMS treated the girl on the scene for minor injuries.

