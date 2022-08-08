Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m. They found Jacob Borbin...
Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK - Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section. Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be...
Man allegedly attacks 3 girls in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man who allegedly attacked three girls in Manhattan in unprovoked attacks. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Greenwich Village. Police say the man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face in a surprise attack in the area of Washington St. and West 11th St. EMS treated the girl on the scene for minor injuries.
Elderly laundromat worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man in connection with a disturbing hammer attack in a Brownsville Brooklyn laundromat. Police say a man went into the 98th St. business just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Once inside, he approached the back of the business...
6 pedestrians hit by car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Six people, including 3 children were reportedly hit by a vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened on E. 163rd St. in the Woodstock section just before 12:30 p.m. A man had attempted to reverse his vehicle and hit the gas instead...
Carriage horse collapses on NYC street
NEW YORK - The NYPD’s Mounted Unit had to help a distressed carriage horse and get it back up on its feet after it collapsed in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan. Police say the incident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at West 45th Street and 9th Avenue.
New Jersey Turnpike crash: Bus overturns, killing 2
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - A bus overturned and crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and several people hurt, police said. Three of the injuries were believed to be serious. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers responded to the crash, which happened...
Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws
NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
Women training to become barbers
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Some students at the International Barber and Beauty Institute in Central Islip are shattering stereotypes, one strand of hair at a time. More women are becoming barbers, a job traditionally held by men. IBBI director Sam Abayev told FOX 5 NY that now more so than...
NYC congestion pricing: How it would work
NEW YORK - Motorists entering the heart of Manhattan would pay an extra $9 to $23 under the long-delayed congestion-pricing plan, which may finally take effect by the end of 2023, according to an environmental assessment released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday. The MTA, which would implement the...
Manhattan congestion pricing
The MTA has released an environmental assessment of its plan for congestion pricing for drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. Here is an overview of how it would work.
'Stay in Jersey'
New Jersey continues to push back against the forthcoming Manhattan congestion pricing tolls. Some New Jersey lawmakers are proposing legislation that would incentives to businesses that reduce the commute time for employees from New Jersey.
Newark water emergency due to water main break
NEW JERSEY - A very large water main break in Essex County is affecting, Belleville and Newark. A 72-inch water main line built in 1880 had a break, shooting water 8 feet in the air and flooding an area near Branch Brook Park. A video from the scene showed an overturned car nearly submerged next to the break.
NJ lawmakers: Incentives could counter Manhattan congestion toll
NEW YORK - New Jersey continues to push back against the forthcoming Manhattan congestion pricing toll. Some New Jersey lawmakers are proposing legislation that would give incentives to businesses that reduce the commute time for employees from New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, has been leading...
Activists push to shut down Sloth Encounters business on Long Island
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Snuggly sloths sleep inside a storefront in a habitat meant to simulate the jungles of Costa Rica where they're originally from. "They have a lot of room, a lot of food, the best veterinarian, they're treated amazingly," said Larry Wallach, an animal specialist at Sloth Encounters, which opened in Hauppauge this summer. People can pay to learn about, interact with and feed the animals.
NYC weather: Heat wave continues
NEW YORK - The heat index will make it feel like it is in the triple digits in much of the New York City region on Tuesday as yet another heat wave continues. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees at times. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until...
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
NY Blood Center offering beer for blood
NEW YORK - With a blood shortage in the New York City region, the New York Blood Center is teaming up with more than 25 local breweries to help support the critical need for blood donations. The blood supply is dangerously low. It is currently standing at a one to...
