Read full article on original website
Related
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
RELATED PEOPLE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked August 2022 Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals To Come
Samsung is likely to reveal a new wave of foldable phones at today's Unpacked event. Samsung's August Unpacked event is today, and we're expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as much as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google just made classic reverse-image search even harder to access
Google is in the process of pushing Lens to everyone, whether they like it or not. While the image search and analysis tool is incredibly useful on mobile for copying text, translating bits and pieces, and for scanning QR codes, the utility on desktop is a little more questionable — especially when it’s supposed to replace Google Images’ reverse-image searching capabilities of old. That’s exactly what Google has done now, with Google Images now defaulting to Google Lens when you upload an image rather than source or similar images searching.
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget glass, forget metal — Google could be going high-end with future Pixel materials
It's no secret Google has a ton of hardware products coming down the line — and I'm not talking about the ones it's willing to discuss on record. Sure, the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel tablet planned for next year might be enough to get you excited, but really, it's the unannounced gadgets that have us excited. A new leak shines some light on two upcoming devices from Google, including a long-awaited, long-delayed device that could be on its way next year.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
ZDNet
China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive
China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
A Pixel 6a screen was coaxed into running at 90Hz
Good news: At least some Pixel 6a phones have a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, addressing one of the more pointless complaints against the $450 mid-range phone. Bad news: Getting the phone flipped over to a high refresh rate mode right now requires using an undocumented hack, there are currently a few issues with it when it does work, and the solution seemingly doesn't function on all Pixel 6a hardware. In short, while at least one Pixel 6a was forced into working at 90Hz, it's not clear if you'll be able to do it on your own unit.
Safeguard your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with a Whitestone screen protector
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, then you've undoubtedly thought about protecting your device's screen. Even more so, considering both phones contain hinged screens; how on earth do you go about protecting one of those?. Step in Whitestone, with its range of...
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Top Wear OS problems and how to solve them
Wear OS is Google's software solution for smartwatches and wearables. Although the company has made huge strides with the latest Wear OS 3, the usual software quirks remain more or less the same. Wear OS problems like "Ok Google" not working, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, and notifications not coming through lead to an inconvenient experience.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0