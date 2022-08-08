Read full article on original website
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
Larson Wins Front Row Challenge
Kyle Larson was not to be denied Monday night at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa as he stormed past Carson Macedo in lapped traffic to take the lead for good with three laps to go. Larson, Macedo and eventual 3rd place finisher Anthony Macri fought for the final ten laps but Larson prevailed. Tonight is an off night for Southern Iowa Sprint Week as everyone now prepares for the 61st Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals starting on Wednesday. KNIA will have full coverage each night of the Nationals with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
61st Knoxville Nationals Begins A Four Day Run Tonight
The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.
2022 Pleasantville Volleyball Schedule Preview
After finishing the 2021 fall season with a 14-20 record, the Pleasantville volleyball squad will look to get over .500 in 2022. The Trojans open the season with a road West Central Conference game on Tuesday, August 23rd, when they travel to Des Moines Christian. Pleasantville then has a pair Thursday triangulars on August 25th and September 8th, with a road match against AC/GC sandwiched in between on August 30th. The Trojans then have three straight tournaments or triangulars at Chariton (September 10th), Southeast Warren (September 13th), and North Mahaska (September 17th).
Official Shortage A Major Concern For Local ADs
One of the issues facing every athletic director in every state is the growing concern of the referee and officials shortage. Two events for Knoxville this past school year on the varsity level were postponed or canceled due to the event not having enough officials. Many other states have had to cancel multiple games and events because they cannot find officials and Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports schools sometimes get into a bidding war for officials.
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Grade School Back-to-School
Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen previews the upcoming academic year and key back-to-school dates. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Christian Grade School Preparing for Return to Class
The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Nationals Parade Set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive...
Highway G-28 to Undergo Work Sometime by September
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up soon on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says no firm date has been set, but he anticipates the work to take place sometime by the end of September.
“Kick” to Play at Grand Theater Tuesday
The site of the Concert “Kick” scheduled for tomorrow has been moved from the Knoxville square from 1 to 3 p.m. inside to the Grand Theater from 1 to 3 p.m. “Kick” is a young Modern Rock Group from Panora. Fans say the group has a likable sound of radio-friendly Classic Rock. The move was made to beat the heat, into the air-conditioned comfort of the Grand Theatre.
Beverly June Rusco Gould
Services for Beverly June Rusco Gould, 89, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church with burial following in the Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorials may be given in Beverly’s name to the Iowa SID’s Foundation or Iowa Heart Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfuneals.com.
Nine Entered in Hopes of Becoming Nationals Queen
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is set for this evening at Dyer-Hudson Hall located near the ticket office at the Fairgrounds. The event is slated to start at 7 p.m. This will be the 48th year of the pageant. There are six young ladies from all around the country...
Visit Pella Working to Promote Local Tourism Despite Economic Challenges
While there are mixed signals about the strength of the economy, a local organization is working to continue encouraging travel to the area. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says while many individuals and families have tightened their discretionary spending, her goal in marketing is to show why Pella is an affordable trip with plenty of experiences to be had for all ages. Frost says their organization is once again hosting a booth at the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fair, starting Thursday.
Ruth R. Beals
Services for Ruth R. Beals, 87, of Chariton, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.
Pella Opera House Tickets for New Season Now Available
Tickets can now be purchased for all shows in the new season at the Pella Opera House. Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says a wide range of shows and events are coming to the historic entertainment venue in 2022-23, with some popular acts returning throughout the next several months. Atkins says the best way to support ongoing shows and to keep those performers coming is by becoming a member. Find ticket purchasing information for all upcoming shows at the Pella Opera House and how to become a member here.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
Mark J. Drost
Funeral services for Mark J. Drost, 64, of Tracy, will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Tracy Christian Reformed Church in Tracy. Interment will follow in the Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. Visitation will begin Monday at 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville with the family present from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be given for the Mark J. Drost Memorial Fund to be designated for Marion County 4-H. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of the arrangements.
