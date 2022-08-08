Read full article on original website
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball With A Full Schedule This Fall
A full schedule for Melcher-Dallas Volleyball is in store this season. The Saints will start off with three games at Orient-Macksburg, Mormon Trial and Moravia before playing their first game as a home team against Moulton-Udell on September 8th. The Saints host their invitational on September 17th, travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars on September 26th, and the Bluegrass Conference Tournament starts October 11th. All Saints home games will again be played at Southeast Warren while the Saints gym is being rebuilt.
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
Pella Christian Coaches Reflecting Missions of Eagles Athletics
Consistency and continuity are valuable assets to have in an athletics coach at the high school level. Pella Christian will have that across almost all of their sports for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the Eagles 17 varsity sports, Pella Christian has just one new head coach entering this school year. Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst says that he is thankful to have great coaches that reflect the mission of Eagles Athletics.
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Video Stream Partnership Between Pella Christian and 92.1 KRLS Continues
Pella Christian High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again be partnering to bring award-winning play-by-play coverage to Eagles home athletic events. The Pella Christian High School YouTube channel will have our full KRLS broadcasts for all home football and basketball games. Whether Eagles fans are traveling or are simply unable to attend events in person, the stream provides a way to stay connected to all the action on Eagle Lane. Eagles Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst was initially worried that the live stream would hurt athletes’ game day experiences, but said it’s actually enhanced PC sports and that their live stream technology continues to improve.
Pella Volleyball Bringing New Look Into 2022
It’s probably fair to describe the Pella volleyball team as very new in 2022 — but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive this coming fall. The Dutch were co-Little Hawkeye Conference champions with Oskaloosa and Indianola and graduated five seniors that all played in at least 101 of the team’s 103 sets last fall. Pella Head Coach Mallory Peterson says this is definitely a different look, but she believes by late in the season, they can be a dangerous opponent.
KHS Panthers YouTube Channel Gives Relatives That Live Out Of Town A Chance To See Games
In recent seasons, the advent of video streaming at high school sports contests has become popular. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were restricting crowds. Knoxville Activities Director Ryan Paulsen tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the KHS Activities You Tube Channel coupled with audio provided by KNIA has been a great thing for friends and relatives that are not able to make it to the home games.
Twin Cedars AD Davis Hoping For More Success On The Playing Field This Fall
Not many new athletic directors can say that they oversaw a state championship in their first couple of months on the job. That is what Theresa Davis did as she accepted the position of athletic director at Twin Cedars in May, then watched the softball squad win the class 1A state title. Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her phone was blowing up after the final with calls and texts from fellow ADs and others wishing the Twin Cedars district…
Knoxville Volleyball To Face Some New Opponents This Fall
In two weeks, the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will open its season with a home quad against Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. A couple of new opponents will appear on the Panthers schedule this season as Knoxville will have a conference road match with new SCC member Cardinal on September 27th and Mid-Prairie joins in on the final home event for the Panthers this fall in the Knoxville Invitational on October 15th. The Panthers return several key players from last season’s squad including front row players Ella Breazeale and Brittany Bacorn.
Indianola Activities Preparing for 2022-23 Season
With activities and sports competition looming for the 2022-23 school year, the Indianola Activities Department is ready for students to be back in the classroom and competing on the field, course, court, and pool for the various fall sports. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports this time of year is always filled with anticipation, and this year is no different with a lot of talented teams hosting meets and games and he is excited to have the athletes back out and competing again.
61st Knoxville Nationals Begins A Four Day Run Tonight
The four greatest days on the sprint car calendar have arrived. Tonight begins the 61st Running the Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with over 100 entries ready to qualify the next two nights. Tonight and tomorrow night the field will be split in half and will go to qualifying based on a points system. After tomorrow night the top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s championship race with four more to come in on Friday’s Hard Knox Night and then the final four running from the B-Main on Saturday. One driver that has had recent success at Knoxville is Rico Abreu. He won the All-Star Circuit of Champions race on July 30th and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he will work on getting into the A on Saturday with a shot at sprint car immortality.
Larson Wins Front Row Challenge
Kyle Larson was not to be denied Monday night at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa as he stormed past Carson Macedo in lapped traffic to take the lead for good with three laps to go. Larson, Macedo and eventual 3rd place finisher Anthony Macri fought for the final ten laps but Larson prevailed. Tonight is an off night for Southern Iowa Sprint Week as everyone now prepares for the 61st Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals starting on Wednesday. KNIA will have full coverage each night of the Nationals with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Central Football Ranked Top-15 in Two Polls, Herbers Earns Preseason Recognition
Coming off an NCAA Division III quarterfinal-round playoff appearance, Central College is ranked #14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. College Football America Yearbook also has the Dutch ranked, but at #8 in its NCAA Division III preseason top 30 rankings. Coming in at #14 on D3football.com’s preseason poll, Central is...
Pella Schools and KRLS Continuing Video Stream Partnership
A partnership between Pella High School and 92.1 KRLS will once again bring award winning play-by-play to video streams hosted by the Dutch athletic department. Those tuning into the Pella Dutch Live YouTube streams for all football and basketball home games will hear the full radio broadcast produced by KRLS Radio, which has been the home and away voice of Dutch athletics for over three decades. This video/audio mix has since expanded to include select summer sports home broadcasts as well.
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
Tobey “excited to be back” as new Norwalk AD
Norwalk High School has a new Activities Director for the upcoming school year, but Josh Tobey is no stranger to the school or the community. Tobey, a native of Forest City, Iowa, moved to the Norwalk/Cumming area in 2007 and spent five years as a middle school science teacher, coach and middle school activities director in the Norwalk School District.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian High School Back-to-School
Principal Kevin Herdegen previews the 2022-23 school year coming on Eagle Lane at Pella Christian High School. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
High Participation, New Facilities Anticipated in 2022-23 for Dutch
After another year filled with special moments, a busy fall awaits the athletes of Pella High School, with practice officially beginning today. Pella Activities Director Matt Fouch says they anticipate another strong year of participation across football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming, as well as their many other sports and activities throughout the academic year.
Autographs, Yoga, Fan Forums all at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame
It’s Nationals, and daily activities for the Knoxville Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum for Wednesday through Saturday include autograph sessions at 11 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in front of the Trostle Garage. Another event is Rooftop Yoga Wed-Fri at 9 am on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck.
