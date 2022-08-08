ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

neworleanslocal.com

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School

The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents

The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

A look at the new businesses taking over the former Garden District Nursery

A mixed-use development on Government Street aims to become the latest Mid City hotspot with a newly opened barber shop and plant nursery, plus a forthcoming, New Orleans-born taco restaurant. Developer Garrison Neill, whose father played a key role in the renovation of downtown Hammond, bought the former Garden District...
HAMMOND, LA
norpc.org

Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022

The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lionsroarnews.com

The double life of a tattoo apprentice and SLU student

Zoe Burns, a senior marketing major, works hard on and off campus as she balances her life as a student and tattoo apprentice at Monsters Ink in Ponchatoula. Burns started apprenticing in November of 2021 after she began working as a marketing assistant at Low Road Brewing. The shop owner...
PONCHATOULA, LA
NOLA.com

Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio

The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SLIDELL, LA

