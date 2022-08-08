ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Perry, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Perry, GA
13WMAZ

Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Johns
lakecountrytoday.com

Milledgeville man brings awareness to rare disease with fundraiser

A Milledgeville man is using his story to bring awareness to a rare disease on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Andre Williams is hosting events for Steven-Johnson Syndrome, a serious disorder that is usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms followed by a painful rash that spreads. The disorder of the skin and mucous membranes and then the top layer of skin is affected and sheds. Early treatment is crucial.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tots#Consignment#Toys#Clothing Shop#Teens Consignment Sale
13WMAZ

Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down

MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
13WMAZ

4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education. Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show. 4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy