Vermont State

WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location

By Katy Savage The Vermont Farmers Market won’t be returning to the Vermont Farm Food Center (VFFC) building in Rutland this November, as hoped. VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said environmental clean-up of the site hit a snag and more […] Read More The post Vermont Farmers Market looks for winter location appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Emerge Vermont women win big in primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The King Street Center Lemonade Stand has been serving up refreshing drinks during the summer for more than two decades, but the business venture is providing more than just some spending cash for the kids who staff it. The main goal is to prepare them for jobs that will pay the bills down the road.
BURLINGTON, VT
Thrillist

Take Your Pick of These Garlic Festivals

In case you haven’t heard, there’s been a shakeup of sorts in the world of American garlic festivals. The celebrated, community-driven Gilroy Garlic Festival in California has officially been minced, peeling its last clove in 2019. Launched in 1979, as the event grew in popularity it transformed one of the town's top crops from a source of embarrassment to being eminently prideworthy. Gilroy became synonymous with the pungent—and healthy!—vegetable, flying high on fragrance and festivities. So much so that next month a coffee table book will be released documenting its legacy.
GILROY, CA
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

ARPA grant money to bring books into Vermont prisons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont inmates are getting better books thanks to pandemic funding. The American Rescue Plan Act is providing the grant and the Vermont Department of Libraries is in charge of distributing the funds to the six state correctional facilities. The state librarian says access to books is...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WATERBURY, VT

