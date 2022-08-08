Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered storms into the evening

Chicago Weather Alert: thunderstorms and humidity 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The chance for rain lingers for the rest of the day with scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain may be heavy at times with gusty wind of 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures remain steady in the 70s and 80s.

Clouds break tonight with lows in the 60s.

A Beach Hazards Statement also has been posted for Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, with waves of 3 to 6 feet on Lake Michigan.

Sunny Tuesday and nice in the 70s.

AFTERNOON : Rain & a few storms. High: 81

TONIGHT : Showers end, clouds break. Cooler Low: 64

TOMORROW : Mostly sunny, pleasant and breezy. High: 76