CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
NJ.com

These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program

As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
betterwaterfront.org

Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
